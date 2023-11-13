The Michigan Wolverines passed their first real test of the year on Saturday when they went to Penn State and beat the Nittany Lions, 24-15.

The dominant win was noticed by many, including the computers that create ESPN’s FPI ranking, as the Wolverines jumped to No. 1 for the first time all year. They jumped Ohio State for the top spot and now lead the Buckeyes by 0.6 points in the rankings. The two teams will meet in two weeks in Ann Arbor in which both teams should be undefeated.

Oregon is right behind the Buckeyes at No. 3, and Alabama, coming off an easy win over Kentucky, moved up a spot to No. 4. Both teams have a loss, but the computers love them.

The Nittany Lions are at No. 5, despite now having two losses. Two-time defending champion Georgia is right behind them at No. 6 after taking down Ole Miss on Saturday night. Oklahoma moved up two spots to No. 7 after snapping a two-game losing streak in its win over West Virginia.

Florida State stayed undefeated with a win over Miami and now sits at No. 8. Texas and Kansas State round out the top-10.

Iowa, which all but clinched the Big Ten West with a win over Rutgers, is the next Big Ten team in the rankings at No. 33. The Hawkeyes moved up eight spots after scoring a surprising 22 points in the win.

The Wolverines’ next opponent, Maryland, moved up a couple spots and comes in at No. 38.

