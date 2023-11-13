Big House Bleachers: Discussing Michigan’s HUGE win over Penn State, basketball’s early season success

In the latest episode of the “Big House Bleachers” podcast, Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell discuss a range of topics related to Michigan football and basketball. They kick off with a recap of Michigan’s significant 24-15 victory over Penn State, a win that kept them undefeated at 10-0. This victory keeps Michigan’s hopes for a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth alive.

However, overshadowing this on-field success was the suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh amidst a controversial situation involving sign-stealing allegations and tensions between the Big Ten and the football program. The boys delve into the complexities of both the on-field triumphs and the off-field drama. They also preview Michigan’s upcoming game against the Maryland Terrapins.

Finally, the basketball team’s off to a promising start, moving to a 2-0 record even as head coach Juwan Howard recovers from heart surgery. The boys note the team’s improved chemistry over last year’s squad and look forward to their upcoming game Monday night against St. John’s.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of "The Block M Podcast Network," an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network!

