Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Maryland press conference

The Michigan Wolverines went into State College and defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-15, in their first tough battle of the season. The game was played without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who was notified on Friday he was suspended by the Big Ten for the last three regular season games.

On Monday, Harbaugh addressed the media about the suspension and spoke about the game this weekend against the Maryland Terrapins in College Park.

Harbaugh opened up the press conference with a statement of gratitude to leaders at the university: “The support of president Ono, the Board of Regents, Warde Manuel, is greatly appreciated, as is the tremendous support of our alumni, fan base, towards our incredible football team. There is already so much to be thankful for. “Who’s got a better than us” is what we like to say. Nobody. Very proud of our players, Sherrone, coach Herb, the entire staff, the way that they handled the situation with flying colors, man.”

Harbaugh spoke about his feelings on how the team responded to him getting suspended: “I’m really proud, and I said it. First team meeting, and I know I talked about it here — Moses had 90 leaders. How many do we need? The answer was we needed more than 90. And we’ve got that. We’ve got a team full of leaders, future leaders that have already been galvanized. I mean, they’re really already on a mission. The mission last year was a happy mission. This year has been even more than the wins. It’s a mission of faith. It’s a mission of speaking truth to power. It’s a mission of playing for each other as a band of brothers.”

Harbaugh said Moore will stay as interim head coach if he isn’t able to be on the sidelines. “I got a lot of leaders. Some people scoff at a lot of the things I said, I think I said it way back in April. I mean, I have 10 coaches that’ll be future head coaches. I made the statement I think four would be head coaches after this year, and Sherrone is the best of the best. His toughness, mental toughness, physical toughness — and there’s nobody that doubts his dedication, his connection, his commitment to the team.”

On what the win at Penn State meant to him: “I mean, (that’s) the kind of game that you just put up there with all the games, the top ones, every single win. It’s like one of your own children. You love them all, but I guess there’s some that you are just so proud of, and that’s one of the top five at least. Felt so good about that.”

Harbaugh didn’t speak on the suspension or the investigation, but will do so during his hearing at the Washtenaw County Circuit Courthouse on Friday: “I’m just looking for that opportunity, due process. Not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is. My senior year of high school, I had a civics class and talking about government and justice, and what I took away from that class was that you’re innocent until proven guilty. That was 40 years ago, but I’d like that opportunity.”

Harbaugh discussed how he is dealing with his frustrations with the Big Ten: “I think you don’t really get me. I don’t think anybody really does. Whatever the emotion is, I just go find work to do. And when I do that, then I find that it clears my mind, cleanses my soul. And a lot of times, the perfect thing comes to you, what to do, how to do it. Not every time, but a lot of the time. And then when you’re done, you’ve accomplished something, you got something done.”

On how Harbaugh expects the hearing goes on Friday: “I don’t know exactly how it’s gonna go. I’m gonna be able to go though — it’s not my dance floor. I’m not the attorney, always wanted to be, watched a lot of shows. I watch Judge Judy, a lot of fun. Always kind of felt like it’d be cool to get up there and thunder away at a jury like Tom Cruise in ‘A Few Good Men’ or be a judge like Judge Judy, but alas, I did not go to law school. So this will be really the first time I’ve ever really been in this situation.”

On how he is balancing getting ready for the hearing on Friday vs. the game at Maryland: “Oh, it’d be one track mine. Get ready for Saturday. Getting ready for the game, coaching the team, getting them prepared up, so I don’t give any thought about (Friday) because we’d like to let the judge decide.”

Harbaugh learned of his suspension through social media, not directly the Big Ten: “Um, just somebody showed me their phone, so via social media. Warde was pretty, pretty upset. He was on the plane, too. And he was pretty upset that he he heard through social media and not through through the office, Big Ten office.”

With a ton to dissect at his press conference, Harbaugh has stayed peppy and enthusiastic about the team while keeping focused on each game ahead.