Jim Harbaugh: Michigan is ‘America’s Team’, overcoming critics

The Michigan team has seen strange times in recent weeks. And things got all the weirder on Friday afternoon when the Big Ten announced that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended the remainder of the regular season.

Harbaugh’s suspension comes in light of allegations of sign-stealing by former Michigan analyst Connor Stalions. The Big Ten acknowledged they have no evidence Harbaugh knew of any wrongdoing or committed any offensive actions himself but suspended Harbaugh nonetheless — all while calling it a punishment of the institution and not a sanction of Harbaugh himself. If this doesn’t make sense, you’re not alone and is why this will be litigated in court on Friday.

With Harbaugh suspended for Michigan’s biggest game of the season on the road against a very good Penn State team it was Sherrone Moore who handled head coaching duties. What transpired on Saturday afternoon was gritty, emotional, and an exemplary example of resiliency. Michigan won 24-15.

It was a throwback of a football game. Big Ten football of old personified. While Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 7-of-8 for 60 yards, Michigan decided to dictate what the defense was able to do and force them to defend the run. Michigan ran the ball their last 32 consecutive snaps, grinded out tough yards and broke a few big ones too.

Running back Blake Corum was the main catalyst with 26 carries for 145 yards and two rushing touchdowns with a long of 44. Donovan Edwards came up huge as well with had 52 rushing yards and one score.

Corum’s face got busted up and had blood all over his face. Leading to a great football photo of the battle wounds.

Michigan’s defense also had a tough as nails performance, allowing just 238 yards of total offense and holding Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to 10-of-22 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Harbaugh, who had to watch the game on television, said it’s the type of game that you put right up there with all the games. He thought it was that good. Not only the game on the gridiron itself, but the outside noise the team had to deal with that didn’t make them crumble. They used it as fuel.

“Blake Corum with the nose bloodied and the emotion of the team. The perseverance, the stalwartness of these guys. Watching I would have to say — everybody, it’s gotta be America’s team.” Harbaugh said. “It’s gotta be America’s team. America loves a team that beats the odds, beat the adversity. Overcomes what the naysayers, critics, so-called experts think. That’s my favorite kind of team. Watching it from that view on the television, it was finally, people get to see what I see every day.”

Jim Harbaugh on Michigan: “It’s gotta be America’s team. This has gotta be America’s team.” pic.twitter.com/jLegvXlXxS — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 13, 2023

Harbaugh and his brother John, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, have pointed to the famous Theodore Roosevelt speech “The Man in the Arena” in the past to go about attacking adversity and defying critics. And Roosevelt’s message is similar to Harbaugh’s thought that Michigan’s America’s team by beating the odds and overcoming what naysayers think.

If you’ve ever had to deal with criticism, and especially with mean and even dishonest critics, and you’ve not yet encountered Teddy Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech, well, here is the crucial passage: pic.twitter.com/EzYgPVr1Xo — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) February 18, 2022

Then there’s Detroit, Michigan — which is less than an hour away from Ann Arbor. The Detroit Lions and the city itself have the motto “Detroit vs. Everybody”. And now Michigan’s doing the same thing — it’s “Michigan vs. Everybody”. It’s an underdog story and the same blue-collar approach. Everybody loves underdog stories. And although Michigan’s one of the best teams in the nation and have a record of 10-0 — critics have said their schedule was weak, now after beating Penn State some naysayers act as if the entire team is guilty of something solely because of the alleged actions of Connor Stalions. Michigan’s been able to rise above the things that can bring them down. There’s something very America about that. With each decisive win Michigan’s bound to not only win more games but bound to win people over with their brand of football.

Kris Jenkins arrives at Beaver Stadium with a point to his shirt:



“Michigan vs. Everybody” pic.twitter.com/ESZp1mTDUg — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 11, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently have the best odds of winning the National Championship at +210. Georgia has the second highest at +240 and Alabama is No. 3 at +650.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.