Jim Harbaugh found out about Big Ten suspension via social media

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the season by the Big Ten Conference on Friday afternoon it was bad enough the suspension was announced while the team was on their flight to Penn State. However, it’s even worse than that.

The Big Ten not only waited to suspend Harbaugh until their plane was in the air, the conference and commissioner Tony Petitti didn’t weren’t who delivered the suspension news.

“Somebody showed me their phone — via social media,” Harbaugh said about how he found out he was suspended.

Harbaugh noted Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was unhappy about the manner in which they found out about the suspension,

“Warde was pretty upset,” Harbaugh said. “He was on the plane, too. He was pretty upset that he heard through social media, not through the office, the Big Ten office.”

When the livelihoods of coaches like Harbaugh are on the line as well as the impact these decisions can have on student-athletes, it’s disappointing that the Big Ten didn’t try to reach out to Michigan in a formal manner about the suspension. Not only is Harbaugh not receiving due process (the Big Ten acknowledges they have no evidence Harbaugh knew of any improper conduct or committed any offensive actions himself), the Big Ten isn’t even giving him common courtesy to deliver the news directly.

Harbaugh will be attending a court hearing Friday. That hearing will determine whether a judge grants a restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten’s suspension. Michigan’s next two games are against Maryland and Ohio State.