Takeaways from Michigan’s road win over St. John’s

Three games and three blowouts for the Michigan men’s basketball team this season. In their first road game of the season, the Wolverines throttled St. John’s, 89-73.

Here are some takeaways from the dominant win.

Michigan passes its first true test with flying colors

While Michigan’s first two wins of the season against UNC Asheville and Youngstown State were encouraging, the Wolverines did what they were supposed to and dominated a mid-major opponent.

This was their first true test of the season; a road contest against legendary coach Rick Pitino and a St. John’s team that was picked to finish fifth in the Big East by the conference’s coaches. We’ve seen Michigan teams fold in tests like this over the last few seasons, but they thrived in this one.

They set the tone with a quick pace, and used a few 8-0 runs to climb to double-digit leads. They were especially dominant in the second half, forcing the Red Storm to miss nine of their first 12 attempts. A 22-5 run midway through the second half helped the Wolverines turn this one into a blowout.

This Michigan team is legit. These guys play fast, shoot the ball well, have size, and have scorers all over the floor. The Wolverines got two votes in the latest AP Poll, and after this impressive showing, it’s almost a certainty they’ll earn more next Monday. I wouldn’t be shocked if they’re ranked in the top-25 at this time next week.

Dug McDaniel is more than just a scorer

McDaniel was solid yet again in this one (career-high 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and has really settled into the starting point guard role beautifully.

He’s not just scoring well from the field; he played like a veteran point guard in this one, thriving at a quick pace, making good decisions, driving to the rack and getting to the free throw line, scoring eight points from the charity stripe. I also love how quick he is while still driving under control, both in the half court and to break the press. He was the best player on that Madison Square Garden court.

McDaniel got away with simply being a scorer in a lot of games last season, but he’s really shown improvement at a lot of traditional point guard qualities.

Burnett was a beast

The first media timeout didn’t come until the 12:25 of the first half, and Nimari Burnett was on fire during that stretch, scoring 15 points in the first seven and a half game minutes. He finished with a career-high 21 points, all coming in the first half.

Burnett has been relatively quiet offensively to start this season, especially compared to the rest of the starters. But he was feeling it in that first half, knocking down threes, firing from mid-range and taking it to the bucket with authority.

This solid all-around offensive game is why Burnett was a five-star and a McDonald’s All-American in 2020. He’s struggled with injuries and general inconsistency throughout his college career, but he was really able to put it together Monday nighther.

Tarris Reed Jr. wasn’t perfect, but did a lot of dirty work

With Olivier Nkamhoua in foul trouble for most of this game, Reed spent a lot of time as the only big on the floor, and he put together his best performance of the season so far.

Reed did a great job protecting the rim — leading the Wolverines with three blocks — staying in front of guards on switches, and timing his leaps perfectly to contest shots. He also led the Wolverines with 11 rebounds and had five points, including a nice two-handed jam in traffic after corralling an offensive rebound.

Michigan’s been playing so well that it hasn’t needed Reed to contribute much offensively. He’s been the anchor of the defense, and while he did give up a few offensive rebounds and missed a few bunnies inside, I thought he held his own in the paint on both ends of the floor. Perhaps he’s Michigan’s version of Ben Wallace.

Michigan needs to do better on the glass

Michigan didn’t have many issues offensively in this one, but the Wolverines helped the Red Storm stay in this game because they didn’t rebound well, especially in that first half.

Over the first 20 minutes, Michigan did have more total rebounds (20-19), but St. John’s crashed the offensive boards well and scored 17 second-chance points in the first half, 13 more than the Wolverines. On the game, St. John’s had almost twice as many second-chance points (33-14) and ultimately won the battle on the boards (47-39) despite losing pretty handily.

A good portion of those second-chance points happened with Reed off the floor and Michigan rolling with a smaller lineup with Tschetter playing center. That said, Michigan has to do a better job boxing out and collecting boards, especially against some of the larger Big Ten teams.

Up Next

Michigan heads to the Bahamas next week to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis for the first time since they won the tournament in 2019. But first, the Wolverines host Long Beach State at the Crisler Center on Friday, Nov. 17. That game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on B1G+.