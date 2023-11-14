Week 11 is in the books, and what a week it was for the Big Ten. The four-way tie in the West has finally been broken wide open, once again leaving Iowa in control of its destiny. Meanwhile, a major matchup in the Big Ten East threatened to shake up the top of the conference.

With all that in mind, let’s jump right in! Here are our latest Big Ten power rankings:

14. Michigan State Spartans (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) — Last week: 13

Saturday night’s 38-3 loss to Ohio State wasn’t played under the best of circumstances for the Spartans — given several key injuries and the trajectory of the team’s season to date. Michigan State wasn’t completely terrible, forcing punts and getting into field goal range multiple times, but was still very evidently outmatched.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) — Last week: 12

Indiana tied the game with 28 seconds left in regulation on a 26-yard touchdown pass, but ultimately fell to the Illini, 48-45, in overtime. The Hoosiers will play host to fellow Big Ten bottom-feeder Michigan State next Saturday.

12. Purdue Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) — Last week: 14

Yes, the Boilermakers finally put an end to their four-game losing streak, earning the win over Minnesota. Purdue’s season is a forgone conclusion at this point, but Ryan Walters should feel optimistic about the pieces that he has to build on going forward.

11. Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 11

Terrapins’ kicker Jack Howes made a 24-yard field goal as time ran out to lift Maryland over Nebraska, 13-10. The victory snaps a four-game losing streak and helped the Terps reach bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season. Despite the win, they’ll remain stationary in this week’s rankings after having already sustained a loss this season to our next team.

10. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 10

The Illini still have a chance to attain bowl eligibility after handling the Hoosiers in overtime, 48-45. They need to do no worse than split their final two games against Iowa and Northwestern.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 8

Nebraska dropped its second straight game in heartbreaking fashion and still has to win one of its last two to play in a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Matt Rhule and company will have their work cut out for them, as those two games will come against Wisconsin and Iowa.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 7

What once looked like a promising season for the Gophers now looks bleak. After dropping its most recent outing to Purdue, Minnesota must beat either Ohio State or Wisconsin to make the postseason.

7. Northwestern Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 9

David Braun continues to show why Northwestern should consider removing the interim tag and making him the permanent coach of the Wildcats. He’s exceeded expectations in 2023 and has already won more games this season with a program than Pat Fitzgerald in his previous two.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 6

Northwestern entered Camp Randall on Saturday and dominated every facet of the game. The loss dropped the Badgers to 5-5 on the year and 3-4 in a Big Ten West.

5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) — Last week: 5

Saturday was not the best day for Rutgers during an otherwise successful season. The Scarlet Knights had only 127 total yards while averaging 3.1 yards per play. Not only was the offense held scoreless, but they never advanced past the Iowa 42-yard line. They’ll hold onto their No. 5 ranking this week following losses by Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.

44. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 4

Three low-scoring quarters highlighted this game, but the Hawkeyes managed to finally distance themselves with a fourth-quarter scoring bonanza, capping off a 22-0 win Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The win, coupled with Nebraska’s and Minnesota’s losses, put the Hawkeyes in an excellent position to clinch the Big Ten West.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) — Last week: 3

For Penn State, it was another rough day for the offense against another elite defense. Much like we saw against Ohio State, Drew Allar and company struggled to move the ball efficiently down the field. The Nittany Lions remain at No. 3 following a close loss to a top-ranked team, but it should be noted Iowa is hot on their heels.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 2

Ohio State moved to 10-0 after beating Michigan State in Columbus. The Buckeyes had five first-half touchdowns, with their only second half points coming off a field goal.

1. Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) — Last week: 1

After getting off to a slow start on offense, Michigan changed up its approach. Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and J.J. McCarthy combined to rush for 227 yards and three touchdowns against a top-ranked Nittany Lion rush defense, and Wolverines came away with the 24-15 victory in Happy Valley.