Recruiting Roundup: Michigan receiving predictions for 2025 quarterback not named Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their biggest victory of the season, defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. The victory was huge for a variety of reasons, but it also gave everyone a good indication of how Michigan stacks up against the best teams in the nation.

The Wolverines proved they are as dominant as advertised, something that not only helps them in the rankings, but also on the recruiting trail.

Michigan leading race for dual-threat quarterback

As the college football landscape continues to favor speedy dual-threat gunslingers, Michigan looks to follow the J.J. McCarthy mold with 2025 four-star quarterback Carter Smith. The Wolverines hosted Smith for their primetime matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers a couple weeks ago, and the prospect was not only impressed by the play on the field, but also the the Big House in general.

Per his interview with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) following the game, Smith feels Michigan would be a good landing spot, saying “I think I fit their scheme offensively and I think I’ll be able to really develop as a quarterback there. Quality of people there, everyone was very down to earth and very welcoming.

Following last week’s feedback from Smith, it sounded like Michigan was trending in the right direction. The young signal-caller had rave reviews of the coaching staff and the culture at Michigan. Wiltfong officially logged a Crystal Ball in favor of the Maize and Blue.

Smith currently ranks as the No. 14 passer in the country in class of 2025. The Wolverines are also still chasing the No. 1 passer as well, in-state five-star Bryce Underwood. Although landing both quarterbacks would be the perfect scenario for the Wolverines, they are not willing to put all their eggs in one basket.

After missing out on several prospects and not taking a signal-caller in the 2023 class, Michigan is making it a priority to continue its recruiting success at the quarterback position following 2024 four-star Jadyn Davis.

Michigan looks to benefit from Boise State coaching change

Every program knows that until pen meets paper, there are still dogs in the race. That is certainly the case for four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair. The No. 10 ranked receiver in the 2024 class was actively recruited by the Wolverines, visiting in late June before committing to the Boise State Broncos at the beginning of August.

Boise State has had a rough season so far, currently standing at 5-5 and at risk of having its first losing season since 1997. With a 22-14 record as head coach, the program has decided to part ways with head coach Andy Avalos on Sunday. With the coaching future of the program up in the air, other schools are back in the hunt for Bair.

The speedy receiver is a dual-sport athlete, also competing in track and field. He has remarkable speed in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash and also has impressive jumping numbers. Bair is every bit of a star receiver in the making. Standing at six-foot-two, he would be a great downfield threat for the Wolverines.

The Oregon Ducks were also recruiting Bair hard before he committed to Boise State. What looked like a firm commitment is anything but that with him taking a visit to Oregon this past weekend. Look for the Wolverines to make a strong push as they jump back in the race and try to land the No. 1 recruit in Idaho.

Michigan secures commitment from five-star power forward

On the hoops front, the Wolverines are also making some noise on the recruiting trail. On Sunday, 2024 five-star power forward Khani Rooths committed to the Wolverines. Rooths is a top-30 recruit overall and a top-10 power forward in the class, hailing from powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Wolverines came down to the wire against Georgia and Florida State in Rooths’ recruitment, but came away victorious.

“I chose Michigan because I’m a big guy on relationships and how genuine people are,” Rooths told 247Sports’ Dushawn London. “I feel like coach Juwan, the coaching staff and the players have a real good family atmosphere and environment that I want to be apart of.”

The Wolverines were the last to host Rooths before he made his final decision — this is often a good sign when trying to make the final pitch to potential commits. The coaching staff, along with current players Dug McDaniel and Terrance Williams, spent some time with Rooths in Ann Arbor.

“Everybody from coach Juwan to the GA on the staff played a role in this, and then there was the players. No specific player stood out but they have two DMC guys on the team now with Dug McDaniel and Terrance Williams.”

Although Howard’s recent heart surgery slowed his recruiting efforts, Rooths appreciated how hard he was pressing to bring the young star to Michigan. Now that he is healthy enough to be involved in recruiting again, he was back on Rooths’ trail, which paid dividends down the stretch in landing his commitment. The five-star knows that he has the opportunity to make an impact right away.

“They told me I’m the guy that they’re missing right now with my versatility. I feel like I can make an impact right away and fit on the wing,” Rooths said. “They recently had a lot of wings in the league the last three years and their play style fits me. I can really work within their system very well.”

Rooths is looking forward to seeing how the Wolverines perform this season. With how much college basketball ebbs and flows throughout the season, Rooths will be keeping a close eye on how the team reacts to adversity. Rooths will not sign during the early signing period and will wait until the spring to put pen to paper.