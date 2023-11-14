Michigan took part in one of the highest profile games of Week 11, coming away with a big road win over Penn State. That was far from the only college football action that took place though.

Here’s a look at the final scores and storylines from the games of each of Michigan’s 2023 opponents in Week 11.

East Carolina (2-8): 22-7 win over FAU

East Carolina got its second win of the season, largely due to the efforts of their placekicker Andrew Conrad, who went 5 for 5 on the day. His field goals would be the difference, as the Pirates only scored one touchdown in the game, which came in the form of an 18-yard run from running back Gerald Green.

Next week: at Navy (4-5)

UNLV (8-2): 34-14 win over Wyoming

The Rebels continued their winning ways under first year head coach Barry Odom. Quarterback Jayden Maiava was the star in this Friday night contest, as he would throw for 232 yards and a touchdown while completing 17 of 24 passes. He would also add 40 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Next week: at Air Force (8-2)

Bowling Green (6-4): 49-19 win over Kent State

Don’t look now, but Bowling Green has won four straight games and is now bowl eligible. Junior running back Ta’ron Keith stole the show for the Falcons in this one, as he would run for 103 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. He also had eight receptions for 130 yards and another touchdown.

Next week: vs Toledo (9-1) - Tuesday night

Rutgers (6-4): 22-0 loss to Iowa

Rutgers dropped its second consecutive game on Saturday, thanks to a dominant showing from the Iowa defense. The Hawkeyes held Rutgers to a mere 127 total yards, but also put up 402 total yards of their own. Yes, you read that right, Iowa had over 400 total yards of offense.

Next week: at Penn State (8-2)

Nebraska (5-5)/Maryland (6-4): Maryland wins 13-10

Maryland got a much needed win ahead of its matchup with Michigan in this old fashioned Big Ten rock fight. Maryland jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the half, but Nebraska would battle back and put up 10 points in the third quarter. The Terps would win it with two fourth quarter field goals from Jack Howes, including one as time expired.

Next week: Nebraska at Wisconsin (5-5); Maryland vs Michigan (10-0)

Minnesota (5-5)/Purdue (3-7): Purdue wins 49-30

This game was an offensive clinic, as these teams combined for 79 points and 1,011 total yards. Purdue really impressed with 604 total yards. Quarterback Hudson Card tossed three touchdown passes, while running backs Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both rushed for over 120 yards.

Next week: Minnesota at Ohio State (10-0); Purdue at Northwestern (5-5)

Indiana (3-7): 48-45 loss to Illinois

Defense was optional in this game as well, but Illinois was able to stand tall and secure the win in overtime. Illini quarterback John Paddock had quite the game, with 507 passing yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receivers, Isaiah Williams and Pat Bryant, go for over 130 receiving yards.

Next week: vs Michigan State (3-7)

Michigan State (3-7)/Ohio State (10-0): Ohio State wins 38-3

If you didn’t know it already, Marvin Harrison Jr. is very good at football. He had himself another big game with 149 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. He also found the end zone on a 19-yard run. The Buckeye defense was also suffocating, as the unit held Michigan State to only 182 yards of offense and three points.

Next week: Michigan State at Indiana (3-7); Ohio State vs Minnesota (5-5)