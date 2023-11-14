2025 four-star QB Carter Smith commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have found their quarterback for the 2025 class. Well, at least one of them.

On Tuesday morning, 2025 four-star passer Carter Smith announced his pledge to the Maize and Blue.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder hails from Fort Myers, Florida and plays for Bishop Verot Catholic High School. He visited for the game against Purdue earlier this month, and that’s when he earned his offer from the Wolverines. Smith is also expected to visit for The Game in two weeks against Ohio State.

As a junior, Smith completed 114-of-184 passes (62 percent) for 1,840 yards, 25 touchdowns and only one interception. He also set a new school record at Bishop Verot for most passing yards in a career with 6,495 — he still has his senior season to go. Needless to say, it’ll probably be a long, long time before his record is broken.

Additionally as a junior, Smith ran the ball 76 times for 605 yards and 16 touchdowns.

A true mobile threat, 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins scouted him earlier this month and had this to say about Smith:

An athletic quarterback prospect with an impressive baseball background that will exit high school having played a ton of varsity snaps. A bit unorthodox as a passer with a lower release point, but makes things happen more times than not, showing plenty of field command. Has operated primarily out of a pro-style spread attack the past few years and found tons of success coordinating run-pass options as he can evade defenders and change directions while keeping his eyes down field. Can generate plenty of whip and attack the sticks, but must get more consistent with his ball placement as he tends to miss low. Improved touch on his deep shots could also unlock some things. Tossed six interceptions as a sophomore, but cut down on the mistakes as a junior, turning the ball over just twice during the regular season. Should be viewed as a mobile signal caller that can win from the pocket if he can stay in rhythm and on schedule. Likely going to need some time to develop, but has tools to win games at the Power Five level.

Now, the million-dollar question every Michigan fan is probably wondering is, “What does this mean for five-star Bryce Underwood?” The answer is...nothing, really. The Wolverines will continue to recruit Underwood until he announces a commitment, which is tentatively planned for Jan. 6. We will know soon enough if Michigan can also convince him to join the program while being a part of a two-quarterback class.

But for now, Michigan fans should be excited about Smith. He is a high quality prospect who can make plays with his arms and his legs. He may not have the same pedigree as Underwood does, but if Harbaugh and Campbell wanted this guy enough to take him before Underwood made his decision, I won’t question them.

Other than Michigan, Smith also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Maryland, Penn State and more.

Smith is ranked as the No. 15 quarterback, No. 33 prospect from the state of Florida and No. 231 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports’ composite. Check out some junior season highlights down in the video below.