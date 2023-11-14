Rick Pitino praises Michigan after victory over St. John’s: ‘Not too many teams better (in the Big Ten)’

If you watched the FS1 pregame show heading into the Michigan-St John’s game on Monday night, you would have thought the Red Storm would win by double digits. The narrative was all about head coach Rick Pitino playing his first game at Madison Square Garden since taking the St. John’s job, and the mystique surrounding New York basketball. It was a celebration of a legendary coach at a legendary venue.

Sporting their Michigan vs Everybody shirts in warmups, the Wolverines crashed that celebration, beating St. John’s, 89-73, thanks to a stellar performance from Michigan’s starting guards, excellent ball movement and a quick pace that U-M has thrived playing at so far this year.

This is the third win by 15+ points this season for the Wolverines after beating UNC Asheville by 25 and thrashing Youngstown State by 30. They are playing some good basketball, and the Hall of Fame coach recognized that.

“They played as a team that’s in January and (we) played like a team in early November,” Pitino said to reporters after the game, including MLive’s Andrew Kahn. “Watching them, I thought they were a great basketball team.”

Sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel was the best player on the floor, scoring 26 points and using his speed to blow by defenders and break the pressure St. John’s occasionally tried to score on him, while also stopping on a dime on pull-ups and making half of his 16 shots from the field. He also found his teammates well, tallying seven assists.

“We knew they were one of the best shooting teams in the country,” Pitino said. “What we didn’t expect was to get dominated by their point guard the way he dominated us tonight. That’s a credit to him, he’s a terrific little player.”

Pitino mentioned he loved the way this Michigan team shoots and shares the ball, giving credit to “whoever recruited them.”

With Juwan Howard still recovering from heart surgery, Phil Martelli has done an excellent job manning the ship, with Howard Eisley being the mastermind behind this quicker offense and Saddi Washington coaching this defense to three solid performances on the year.

Michigan was picked to finish 11th in the Big Ten by the media in the annual preseason poll by The Athletic and the Columbus Dispatch. The Wolverines took notice, and it appears they’ve used that as bulletin-board material.

To say Michigan is on pace to outdo those expectations is an understatement; we only have a three-game sample size, but so far, the Wolverines are playing like one of the best teams in the Big Ten.

“They’re going to have a great season,” Pitino said. “They’re really good. I don’t follow the Big Ten too much but there’s not too many teams better than Michigan, I can assure you of that.”