Kim Barnes Arico speaks on contract extension, highly-ranked 2024 class after Oakland win

The month of November has been pretty great for Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women’s basketball team so far.

Last Monday, they kicked off the 2023-24 campaign with a resounding victory over Purdue Fort Wayne.

The next day, the program announced that Kim Barnes Arico, the winningest coach in program history, had signed an contract extension through the 2027-28 season. A day after that, Michigan announced its 2024 recruiting class, which includes two five-stars and is the highest-ranked in program history.

Less than a week later, the Wolverines improved to 2-0 in dominant fashion, defeating the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 80-39. Michigan shot the ball nearly twice as well as Oakland (47 percent to 26 percent), and the Wolverines were dominant in the paint, nearly doubling the Golden Grizzlies’ points there (42-22). They also won the battle on the boards (48-35), and Michigan’s bench actually scored 1 more point than Oakland’s entire team.

Speaking for the first time publicly since signing the extension and signing the top-ranked class in program history, Barnes Arico, in her 12th season leading the program, said she’s thankful that Michigan has become her home. She’s established a pretty impressive program and she wants to keep building on that with talented recruits.

“My mother, and I still tease her to this day, couldn't understand, ‘you hate the cold, your family is (on the east coast), why the heck are you going to the University of Michigan?’ and at that time, I was like ‘Mom, you don’t understand’,” Barnes Arico said. “It’s an opportunity for me to work at the greatest university in the world and be surrounded by excellence.”

“It allows me the opportunity to recruit players that are the best basketball players, the best students, and incredible people,” Barnes Arico continued. “What better place to do that than here? My last 12 years have been unbelievable. I don’t want to coach anywhere else, I want to be here throughout the rest of my career. So for the university to do that and make that commitment to me and my family is really special.”

The winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history said last week was ‘tremendous’ for her, not just because of the contract extension, but also because her daughter signed a National Letter of Intent with Michigan lacrosse and she inked the fourth-highest ranked recruiting class on ESPN.

Barnes Arico has built this program into a group that’s become nationally relevant. The Wolverines have also become a force to be reckoned with in the NCAA tournament: they made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021, the Elite Eight in 2022, and lost to the eventual national champion LSU Tigers in the second round last season.

Those tournament victories are all well and good, but Barnes Arico is striving for more wins come March Madness. She wants to bring a title to a women’s basketball program that doesn’t have one yet.

“Our player development, with those players coming in, we feel like we can win a national championship,” Barnes Arico said. “Most other programs at the University of Michigan has done that, and Michigan’s women’s basketball has yet to do that, and that’s what drew me here. I wanted that challenge, I wanted to be at a place that wins championships and have a chance to do it, and I believe that that’s something we can do in the next few years.”

Barnes Arico and her staff helped develop two players into WNBA draft picks: Naz Hillmon in 2022, and Leigha Brown in 2023. She’s also helped players like Emily Kiser, who is now playing professionally in Greece, prepare for life outside of Michigan hoops.

“That’s what players out there see,” Barnes Arico said when asked about helping talented players turn pro. “If you come to the University of Michigan, it doesn’t stop here. We are committed as coaches to help you reach your full potential.”

“Player development is really what we’ve built this program on,” Barnes Arico continued. “It makes me a little bit nervous in the day of the transfer portal because people don’t always stay, but those that stay here will be champions.”

Later this week, the Wolverines are heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. They’ll play three games in a row, with their first game being against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 18. That game is set to tip-off at 5:00 p.m. EST.