While his status for the final two games of the regular season remains up in the air, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made his weekly appearance on “Inside Michigan Football” on Tuesday night. Harbaugh spoke with Jon Jansen on the current state of the program, as well as the chase towards Michigan’s 1,000th win.
Here’s a brief rundown of everything the head coach had to say:
- In true Harbaugh fashion, he opened by asking a simple question: “Who’s got it better than us?” He also mentioned that in the midst of a tumultuous time for the program, he was proud of how his team performed against Penn State, saying they, “Did what they had to do to win, blocked out the outside noise.”
- With Harbaugh out on Saturday, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore served as the team’s interim head coach. When asked what led Harbaugh to hand Moore the reigns, it was, “The mental toughness, the connection with the team, commitment to the program,” that led him to that decision. He also, “Couldn’t be more proud of (Moore),” and that Moore, “Will be one of the outstanding head coaches in the history of the game.”
- One of the biggest things being talked about after Michigan’s win over Penn State was the team’s commitment to the run game. When asked about this, Harbaugh said, “I thought Sherrone, the way he called the game didn’t allow them to play to their strength.” That strength was Penn State’s pass rush and crowd noise, which were working together to allow Penn State’s rushers to get good jumps off the line.
- On the flip side of Michigan’s commitment to the run game, J.J. McCarthy and his receivers didn’t exactly have big games statistically. However, Harbaugh mentioned these players were, “Just doing what they had to do to win.” Of McCarthy, Harbaugh also mentioned, “That third down conversion (on the quarterback sweep) really got us going,” and the receivers, “Blocked like crazy.”
- A big storyline heading into this weekend’s game against Maryland is that the program currently sits at 999 wins all time and can clinch No. 1,000. The coach mentioned the team has had the goal for a while to clinch this win in the 11th game of the season. Additionally, he mentioned the team would be playing for everyone that has ever played for or supported the program.
- In addition to pointing out the team would be going for win No. 1,000 this weekend, Harbaugh pointed out it’s actually a current player, linebacker Mike Barrett, who has played in more wins (56) than any player in the history of the Michigan program.
- In the midst of his suspension and the current sign-stealing investigation, Harbaugh was also asked again about support from the likes of Warde Manuel and Santa Ono. Harbaugh mentioned their support, along with support from alumni, fans, and regents, was, “So much appreciated,” and that for everyone in the program, “It’s another layer of motivation.”
- When asked about the upcoming game against Maryland, Harbaugh mentioned the Terrapins boast a, “Tremendous scheme” and are “well-coached.” Additionally, he mentioned every year he notices the Maryland team is always bigger and faster in person than they look on tape.
Loading comments...