John Harbaugh says Jim Harbaugh’s standing tall: ‘They don’t have anything of substance’

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has a brother who’s dealing with adversity and distractions despite coaching a Michigan Wolverines team that’s ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 and 10-0 on the season.

Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season by the Big Ten despite the conference acknowledging they have no evidence Harbaugh committed any offensive actions or directed improper conduct by former analyst Connor Stalions and his alleged illegal sign-stealing. Harbaugh will be attending a court hearing Friday and it’ll determine whether a judge grants a restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten’s suspension.

Harbaugh was suspended on Michigan’s plane ride to Penn State on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before kickoff on Saturday — Michigan prevailed without their head coach 24-15. Everything that’s going on with the Michigan program has the attention of John Harbaugh. During a news conference on Tuesday the Ravens head coach shared his thoughts on what’s happening.

“I’m proud as heck of him. I’m really impressed with the way he’s handled himself through all this and it’s been a long run,” John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh noted that Harbaugh’s electronic devices have been searched and investigators have found nothing to implicate Harbaugh in anything nefarious.

“About everything can be done to his phones, his computers and all his stuff have been looked at and he’s come through this thing with flying colors,” John said. “I don’t know what they tried to get, but they don’t have anything of substance.”

John went on to talk about how the way Jim’s handled this situation has been inspiring to his family and those who care about him.

“His kids can see this — you get into this kind of situation and you come under fire for whatever reasons and you come out in a really good place doing the right thing all the time. I’m really proud of that,” John said. “It’s great for our family, kids and it’s a great blessing in that sense. He’s a great man, he’s a great coach, his players love him, his coaches love him and he stands tall through all this.”

The biggest takeaway from John’s comments is that Jim’s phone and computer was seized and the search was fruitless and he came away with flying colors. The Big Ten has conveniently left that part out of their statements and accusations that have been made available to the public.