Michigan Survey: Should Michigan leave the Big Ten after Jim Harbaugh’s suspension?

On Friday, the Big Ten and the University of Michigan will be at odds in a courtroom over Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension as the Michigan Wolverines’ head coach attempts to earn a temporary restraining order. The university’s approach is the Big Ten ruled unjustly in this suspension without proper due process.

It appears most fans believe if rules were proven to be broken, Harbaugh should be suspended, but this action by the conference came prematurely. Several have already voiced opinions about looking elsewhere for a conference for the team to participate in. According to reports, regents from the university may have already begun these discussions.

The problem with that is the Big Ten has the most profitable media rights package by quite a large margin. But, that doesn’t really impact fans much.

If it were up to you, would you leave the Big Ten if you were Michigan after Jim Harbaugh’s suspension?

Whether or not Harbaugh is coaching on the sidelines, the team will be in College Park to face a struggling Maryland Terrapins team on Saturday.

The Terps played a tight first half against Ohio State before slipping to a 20-point loss in Columbus to Ohio State. Since then, they lost Illinois, Northwestern, and a 36-point loss at home against Penn State. They got back in the win column last week beating Nebraska on a walk-off field goal.

Michigan’s coming off that emotional win against Penn State, and have a massive game against Ohio State next week. It would be easy for this team to overlook Maryland and have the Terps keep this one close.

Do you think Michigan covers the 19-point spread against Maryland on Saturday?

Answer the poll below, and if you think Michigan should leave the Big Ten, tell us which conference you hope they join!