Michigan wanted to ‘smash’ Penn State on the ground...and it did

After punting twice on the first two series, the Michigan Wolverines faced third-and-10 on their own side of the field in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The offensive line had been dominated through the first two series, getting immediate pressure on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy in every passing down. That’s when McCarthy took a designed run around the right side for a gain of 13 as the quarter ended.

This sparked the game plan the Wolverines would run with (pun intended) throughout the remainder of the game.

The Nittany Lions entered play with the nation’s No. 1 run defense, surrendering 60 yards per game. This, tied with the ferocious pass rush, meant Michigan had a tough test on its hands going into Happy Valley.

While the pass rush started to get home, the run game started to pick up. Keep in mind, the Wolverines had piled on 418 yards rushing on the Nittany Lions last season, the No. 5 rushing defense in the country at the time. The year before that in 2021, former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins tallied 156 yards on 31 carries to also beat Penn State in Happy Valley. Because of the history of the rushing attack against this team, Michigan stuck to what worked.

“All week, that’s (what) we wanted to do, and as offensive linemen, actually doing it and seeing it work and just seeing the fruition of it, it’s amazing,” left tackle LaDarius Henderson said. “That’s what we want to do. We want to smash the ball and that’s exactly what we did. The plan was to smash, and we indeed smashed.”

Running back Donovan Edwards added: “It’s great. You got to do what you got to do to help the team win. We’re not going into the game expecting 30 straight carries. It’s something that we thought we were able to do, so we just roll with it. Everybody was being unselfish with the calls, the game plan at the moment. So you know, that’s just kind of emulates what this team is, an unselfish team.”

By the end of the game, Michigan ran the ball 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half and ending with a couple kneel downs.

Obviously, with the game plan not including an attempted pass in the second half, McCarthy only threw the ball eight times, finishing 7-for-8 with 60 yards for the game — officially 0-for-0 in the second half. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson had an interesting perspective on this.

“It was crazy,” Johnson said. “I mean, at some point, it was like we were playing in the 1800s or something with all those (runs). I’d never really seen a game like that. I guess you could look at the stats. Obviously, we’re able to go out there and get the win, that is what mattered most, but as a receiver, we’re ready to run routes and do what we can to contribute.”

Nonetheless, the wide receivers played an integral part in blocking. The 227 total rushing yards included two touchdowns by Blake Corum and one by Edwards, two of which were long runs by each of the backs.

“So it was a timeout, a media timeout, something like that,” Edwards said. “We need to cut those media timeouts, makes the game go too long. But so you know, coach (Hart) was like, ‘Get the first down.’ I was like, ‘Dang, coach, let me just play ball,’ but then me and another defender, we lock in eyes, (I’m) smiling at him, he’s smiling at me for like 10 seconds. I make the play and get a touchdown. My little Michael Jordan moment right there.”

Edwards then went on about Corum’s 30-yard touchdown run with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

“I knew that (Blake) was gonna score before he scored, Edwards said. “So that’s just that’s the relationship. That’s the relationship that we got, it’s love between us. We’re not arguing about (carries), like he got 26 carries. I’m not arguing like, ‘Bro I should have gotten more.’ I don’t care. We won the game. I made an impact with the 10 carries that I had. So it’s love, it’s love. On this team, the program, I can see the unselfishness, and I think that Blake and I, the relationship that we have sparks the team. It’s easy for a running back to be selfish with the carries that they get, especially if they split it, so I just feel like it’s a very unique relationship that we have, like we’re two brothers. And we got to take our dogs to the dog park on Sunday.”

In all, Corum ran 26 times for a season-high 145 yards and two touchdowns and Edwards ran 10 times for 52 yards and a touchdown as Michigan finished with 44 carries for 227 yards.

While facing arguably the best run defense in college football going into the game, the Wolverines stuck to what worked in years past against the Nittany Lions to win the game 24-15 and keep their playoff hopes alive.