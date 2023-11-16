Key Matchups: No. 3 Michigan vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off their first victory over a ranked opponent this season and riding high. They dominated the trenches as the game wore on in Happy Valley and proved they can compete with better competition. Michigan now turns its eyes to Maryland for their last road test of the regular season and needs to be wary not to overlook the Terps with a matchup against No. 2 Ohio State looming.

Mike Locksley and the Terrapins had a good start to the season, winning their first five games. They didn’t lose a matchup until their trip to Ohio State, where the score of 37-17 doesn’t indicate how close the game really was. Regardless, this was the beginning of a tough stretch for the Terrapins. They went on to lose their next three games and barely scraped by Nebraska last weekend with a walk-off field goal.

Maryland will present some unique challenges for Michigan and will play tough at home. It can be expected at this point that the Wolverines are going to get everyone’s best shot. Locksley would want nothing more than to pick up a win over the No. 3 team in the nation to help end a mediocre season on a high note.

Let’s take a look at the key matchups.

Michigan’s secondary vs. Maryland’s passing attack

A lot of things can be said about Michigan’s victory over Penn State, one of which is the secondary wasn’t tested much. Drew Allar only threw the ball 22 times and completed fewer than half his passes. All opinions of Allar aside, the secondary still performed at a high level. The DBs will get tested a lot more in SECU Stadium this week.

Maryland QB Tualia Tagovailoa is a senior now with a lot of experience. He may not be a game wrecker, but he is a competent signal-caller with a good arm. I would expect him to take some shots early and often on Saturday if they wish to keep up with the Wolverines.

Tagovailoa is on track to have a similar season as last year. Through 10 games, he has thrown for 2,769 yards and 22 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Last year, Maryland gave Michigan a scare in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines only winning by a touchdown. The Terrapins always play Michigan tough and will do so again on their home turf.

Maryland has a trio of very good WRs in Jeshaun Jones, Tai Felton, and Kaden Prather. All three receivers stand over six-foot-one and will create some matchup issues. They are all speedy with home-run threat ability, combining for 14 touchdowns. The Wolverines’ secondary will have to play sticky coverage if they want to limit this receiver room from making it a game. With Tagovailoa’s desire to spread the ball around, there will be no room for error in Michigan’s pass defense if they want to get off the field.

J.J. McCarthy vs. Maryland’s defense

In Michigan’s victory over Penn State, J.J. McCarthy only passed the ball eight times in what was a ground-and-pound victory for the Wolverines, allowing the team to keep him healthy. Penn Sate’s defense made it a priority to get after McCarthy, but weren’t able to capitalize by stopping the run. Maryland likely reviewed that film closely and knows that Michigan will do anything they can to keep him out of harm’s way. That being said, look for the Terrapins to draw up some unique blitz packages for Saturday.

McCarthy has played very well this season and has protected the ball. His accuracy has been exceptional and his decision making has improved since last year. Coming down the stretch with national title aspirations on the line, I would expect Michigan is going to want to get him more involved before their showdown with Ohio State.

Maryland’s defense doesn’t strike fear into the heart of an offense, but is not a pushover by any means. The Terps are middle of the pack against both the pass and run, certainly not one-dimensional. Where Maryland excels is in the pass-rush. The defense currently ranks in the top-20 in total sacks this season (28) with linebacker Kellan Wyatt leading the way.

Maryland generally doesn’t need to stack the box to get after the quarterback. The Terps are often able to get pressure with four-man fronts and will look to do the same to prevent McCarthy from torching them through the air. If Michigan is forced to air it out, McCarthy will want to keep an eye on defensive back Tarheeb Still, who matches up well against all of Michigan’s receivers and has five interceptions on the season. If McCarthy forces some shots downfield, Still could make him pay the price.

Corum/Edwards vs. Maryland’s defensive line

For what felt like the first time this season, Michigan was able to get the run game going against Penn State. The Wolverines have lacked the explosiveness from their backs this year that they have had the last two seasons. With the Buckeyes looming, the Wolverines will want to keep building off their performance in Happy Valley.

The Wolverines accumulated 227 yards on the ground against the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 ranked rush defense in the nation. Corum accounted for 145 of those yards and two touchdowns. Although not performing like he did down the stretch last season, Edwards is finally coming alive. He busted off a nice 22 yard touchdown run and averaged over five yards per carry. Both backs will be hoping to replicate that performance against the Terrapins, even if they have to do so with significantly less carries.

Maryland boasts the No. 32 ranked rush defense, holding teams to just over 120 yards on the ground per game. The Terps are a little undersized upfront, but make up for it in their athletic ability to plug up holes. The Wolverines should be able to manhandle them in the trenches but will struggle with making lanes for Corum and Edwards if they get beat off the ball. Look for Michigan to deploy some jumbo packages, similar to what they did last week if they are really looking to get the run game going. The coaching staff will want to preserve their health to an extent, but a good performance from both will have Michigan feeling more balanced offensively down the stretch.

The Wolverines will find out tomorrow if Jim Harbaugh will be back on the sideline against the Maryland Terrapins. Michigan has full embraced the “Us vs. Everybody” mentality and have rallied around the coaching staff. The Wolverines will be looking to secure a victory and leave Maryland as healthy as possible. Although the Terrapins have struggled recently, they are still a hurdle Michigan will have to clear on their road to the promised land: a national championship.