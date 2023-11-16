Recruiting Roundup: Four-star in-state OL target impressed by win at Penn State

There is a lot of recruiting news for the Michigan Wolverines to break down, especially after the impressive win at Penn State. We’ve seen plenty of recruits visit during games, and we should see the most recruits visit during the Michigan-Ohio State game to end the year.

But before then, let’s talk about some recent news, including a four-star offensive lineman recapping his visit for the Purdue win, a top-200 cornerback making a recent mid-week visit, and the latest intel on a nose tackle target for the Wolverines.

Four-star OL talks Purdue visit, win over Penn State

Avery Gach, a four-star 2025 offensive lineman who visited Michigan for the win over Purdue, spoke about that visit with Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider ($), saying it was fun to see the Big House under the lights.

“The visit went well,” Gach said. “It was cool to see a night game at the Big House. I got to talk to some other recruits, which was cool.”

Gach also praised his potential future offensive line coach, who led Michigan to an impressive road win over No. 10 Penn State on short notice following Jim Harbaugh’s suspension by the Big Ten.

“Coach Moore did a great job,” Gach said. “It was really fun to watch him coach and take over. I thought it was awesome running the ball 32 times straight. I like offenses that control the ball and run the ball well.”

Gach will be back in Ann Arbor next week for the Ohio State game.

Rated as the 164th-best recruit in his class, the 17th-best offensive tackle and the second-best recruit from the state of Michigan on the 247Sports composite, Gach was also on the sideline for the win over Indiana. He’s also being pursued by Michigan State and Ohio State, and has more than two dozen offers, including Alabama, Colorado and Penn State.

Four-star CB talks mid-week visit

Mark Zackery, a four-star corner in the 2025 class, went on a recent mid-week visit to Ann Arbor and expanded on it with EJ Holland at The Wolverine ($).

“It was a great visit,” Zackery said. “I got to talk to coach (Steve) Clink(scale), coach (Jesse) Minter and all of those on the staff. They really love the way I play. They feel like I would fit Michigan’s play style. I love those guys up there.”

On the composite, Zackery is rated 175th in his class, 22nd among cornerbacks, and first among recruits from the Hoosier state. Ohio State is one of a half dozen schools that are heavily pursuing him, but a family member recommended the Buckeyes’ biggest rival would be a great fit.

“My uncle’s been a big fan of them ever since I was little,” Zackery said of Michigan. “I grew up an Ohio State fan, but he’s always told me that Michigan would be a great fit. I went to go experience them and I feel like they would be a great fit. They’re definitely towards the top of my list and I look forward to seeing them again.”

Michigan’s secondary has had an excellent season so far, and Zackery has certainly noticed.

“They go crazy,” Zackery said. “I watch their games every week just to see what would be the best fit for me. Will Johnson, Sainristil, he converted from wide receiver to cornerback, and I feel like I could do those things because of my ball skills. I feel like I would fit there. Those corners are unbelievable. I love the way they play, I love how their defense is run and I love their scheme.”

Michigan has one corner already committed in this cycle — four-star Chris Ewald Jr. — but is looking to take a couple more. Zackery is among the top targets at his position.

Three-star DT says Michigan is one of his dream schools

You win college football games in the trenches, with Michigan’s ground-and-pound win over Penn State being the latest example. Michigan wants to keep rolling on the defensive line, pursuing players like Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, whose got great size at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds.

He expanded on his interest in Michigan to Zach Libby with The Wolverine ($).

“Michigan has been high since they offered me,” Charles said. “They are one of my dream schools. It’s one of my dad’s dream schools, too. He’s been watching Michigan and Clemson since his childhood. It’s just a great program.”

The Nashville native says defensive line coach Mike Elston has been in touch and they’ve started to build a relationship. He’s visited Michigan twice in 2023, and he’s hoping to come back for the Ohio State game.

“I love being at Michigan,” Charles said on his recent visits. “I really enjoyed the spring game visit. It was a little cold with ice on the streets. But during the summer, it was really nice. I got a chance to work with coach Elston at camp. It was a really good experience.”

Charles is rated just inside the top-500 and is ranked as the 13th-best player from the state of Tennessee. He’s got other offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Maryland and Purdue, to go along with about a dozen other schools.