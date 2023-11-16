How to watch Michigan vs. Maryland, other top games for Week 12

The college football regular season is winding down with just two weeks remaining in what has been a fantastic year. Multiple teams still have College Football Playoff aspirations and a few have top-25 matchups this weekend.

The Michigan Wolverines, however, will wait until next week for what may be the game of the year against Ohio State. First up, they have a contest in College Park against a struggling Maryland Terrapins team.

Here’s how to watch that game and some of the other top action across college football this weekend.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: College Park, MD

College Park, MD Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy

62 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -19, O/U: 50.5, ML: MICH -1000, Maryland +650

MICH -19, 50.5, MICH -1000, Maryland +650 Best Bet (18-14-2): MICH -19

In the last seven meetings, Michigan has beaten Maryland by three touchdowns or more six times. The only time it didn’t was last year when the Terps played a tough game in Ann Arbor early in the season that saw the Wolverines pull away late.

This season’s matchup feels a lot different. Maryland’s second half has been bad. Since losing to Ohio State by 20 in Columbus, the Terps lost to Illinois, Northwestern, and by 36 points to Penn State in College Park two weeks ago. They finally got back in the win column beating lowly Nebraska by a game-winning field goal, 13-10, in Lincoln last week. In that time frame, Maryland is only 1-4 against the spread.

Whether or not Jim Harbaugh is on the sidelines shouldn’t be much of a factor in this game. Michigan is coming off an emotional win over Penn State last week in Happy Valley and has one of the biggest games of the year against Ohio State next week. They showed last week they can still be a ground-and-pound team, even against one of the best run defenses in the country. Or, J.J. McCarthy can light opponents up through the air.

Defensively, Michigan has been on a tear. ESPN’s SP+ has it ranked No. 1, and Maryland has struggled to move the ball on the ground at times. The Terps have run for more than 110 yards just once in their last five games, and they ran for -49 yards in the loss to Penn State due to Taulia Tagovailoa being sacked six times.

I think Michigan’s defense keeps Maryland under 100 rushing yards and earn win No. 1,000 in a big way.

No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats vs. No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Location: Lawrence, KS

Lawrence, KS Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy

59 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : KSU -8, O/U: 56.5, ML: KSU -340, KU +270

KSU -8, 56.5, KSU -340, KU +270 Best Bet (18-14-2): KSU -8

Kansas is a good football team under head coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks have surprised a lot of people over the last couple years with some big wins, but they’re a tad overhyped at this point on the betting market. They’re a horrible 2-6 ATS against Big 12 teams this season.

Quarterback Jason Bean suffered a concussion last week in the Jayhawks’ loss to Texas Tech at home, but Leipold is optimistic he will play in this game. Even if he does play, it shouldn’t matter too much as Kansas State has been bumped up to the No. 11 team in the country, per SP+. The last time Kansas beat Kansas State was 2008, and the margin between these two teams has been eight points or less just twice in that span.

The Wildcats could easily be a one-loss (or maybe even undefeated) team. They lost in overtime to Texas two weeks ago, dropped a tough one on the road to Oklahoma State in their only bad game of the season, and were defeated by Missouri on a last-second 61-yard field goal.

With the odd rules for the Big 12 tiebreaker, Kansas State is headed to the Big 12 Championship if it wins out. Beating Kansas and Iowa State would give it the advantage over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as two-loss teams since Kansas State and Oklahoma never played each other. You can read all of the Big 12 tiebreaker details here.

Overall, I consider Kansas State to be one of the most overlooked teams in the country and much better than its No. 21 overall ranking. The Wildcats pour it on their biggest rival in Lawrence as they hope to preserve their spot in the Big 12 Championship.

No. 5 Washington Huskies vs No. 11 Oregon State Beavers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Weather: 51 degrees, cloudy

51 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : OSU -2.5, O/U: 63.5, ML: UW +120, OSU -142

OSU -2.5, 63.5, UW +120, OSU -142 Best Bet (18-14-2): UW +120

The line flipped in this game from Washington being favored -1, but quickly moved to Oregon State -1.5 and settled at -2.5 in the first few days of the week. It’s pretty clear why that happened.

The Beavers haven’t lost in Corvallis this season and have been really good at home over the last two seasons. Their only losses came at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats and the Washington State Cougars, and it was by a grand total of six points. If the ball bounces differently, Oregon State could easily be in the College Football Playoff conversation and be undefeated.

Washington is also just 1-4-1 ATS in the last six times against Oregon State, and 1-4 ATS in its last five games this season.

So why am I taking the Huskies on the money line? It’s not often you get a College Football Playoff contender with a Heisman candidate with plus money. Michael Penix has been stupendous this season, and Oregon State’s defense has struggled against good quarterback play this year; Arizona’s Noah Fafita threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while Cam Ward had 404 yards and four touchdowns.

Those two are by far the best quarterbacks Oregon State has dealt with this season, and Penix is better than both by a wide margin. The Huskies have been doubted all year by the College Football Playoff committee, the AP rankings, and now being underdogs in this game. They’ll use it as fuel and earn their third ranked win in a row.

I think there are a bunch of points in this game (take the over) and the Wildcats keep their Pac-12 and CFP hopes alive by taking one in Corvallis.