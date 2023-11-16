Three Maryland Terrapins to watch against Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are riding the high of beating Penn State on the road in Happy Valley last week. We all know what is still ahead for this team, but first is a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins in College Park on Saturday.

Maryland has been awful the last five weeks, dating back to the second half of its 20-point loss to Ohio State. Prior to that, the Terps were 5-0 and playing some really good football. If they want to keep this game with the Wolverines close, their whole team will need to take a huge step up from what we have seen in the last few weeks.

Here are three guys who could do just that for the Terps as they look to catch the Wolverines sleeping.

QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has become a household name in college football thanks to his older brother Tua. Taulia has been an excellent quarterback the last four seasons for the Terrapins.

Tagovailoa threw for more than 3,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and is on track to do so again this season. Despite poor play around him, Tagovailoa has thrown for more than 250 passing yards in each of the last four weeks. He became Maryland’s all-time passing yards leader earlier this season.

Where Tagovailoa becomes sneakily dangerous is his ability to extend plays and scramble to move the sticks. He’s run for four touchdowns this season, and did so last season as well.

T TIME ⏰



Taulia Tagovailoa puts Maryland back up on the Buckeyes



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/FrYJWWZZwA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2023

It can also be his downfall if he takes sacks, resulting in negative rushing yards for the team (like when he had -45 against Penn State two weeks ago).

The problem has been poor offensive line play (six sacks against Penn State and Northwestern) and the inability to run the ball consistently. This leaves most of the offensive output on Tagovailoa’s shoulders with many yards to go.

In the last five games, he has five interceptions, including two against Ohio State and one in each of the last three games. Michigan picked him off twice last season.

If Tagovailoa can take care of the football and distribute it effectively, Saturday’s game could be a lot closer than it should be.

WR Jeshaun Jones

Tagovailoa’s favorite target this season has been senior Jeshaun Jones. He leads the team with 45 receptions, 607 yards and four touchdowns. The wideout is averaging 13.5 yards per reception and has had multiple 40-plus yard receptions this season.

The relationship between the two really got hot at the end of last season when they connected nine times for 152 yards in the final regular season game against Rutgers. This season, Jones has had five or more receptions in six of his nine games, including a 121-yard performance against Indiana.

We’ve seen some teams that aren’t as good as the Wolverines break out on big receiving touchdowns. Jones could be just the guy to do it this weekend, although, he will likely be covered by Will Johnson at least half of the time. He’s been one of the best corners in college football and could completely shut him down.

DB Tarheeb Still

Still has been a ballhawk this season. He’s coming off a two-interception performance against Nebraska, where he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Still is up to five interceptions in eight games this year, which ties him for the second-most in college football.

Such a great play by Tarheeb Still on this INT for Maryland pic.twitter.com/Yx7jS5Yac4 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 16, 2023

He is a three-year starter and has been named a starter for this game against Michigan by Locksley in his final home game in College Park.

Maryland is certainly capable of making things interesting if it can force a couple of turnovers. Michigan will need J.J. McCarthy to be on top of his game and take care of the football to make sure they remain undefeated.