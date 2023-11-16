Kris Jenkins says how Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh ‘definitely scandalous’

The Michigan team is being collectively perceived in a negative light after allegations of sign-stealing from one former staffer, Connor Stalions, surfaced last month. To this point no other member of Michigan’s program has been alleged to have known of wrongdoing or to have committed any wrongdoing themselves.

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said his reaction when the news broke was one of shock. And what’s made matters worse are some keyboard warriors and clickbait pundits opting to deem the whole team a bunch of cheaters.

“None of it makes sense. When we first hear about it, like what is what is going on? Like what are you talking about,” Jenkins said on the Zach Gelb Show. “It kind of hurts my heart. As a player for people to consider us to that be that type of team.”

For a whole team to be thought of differently because of the alleged actions of one individual? That doesn’t make sense. Jenkins talked about all the hours the team puts in to be as good as they are — currently ranked No. 3 in the nation and 10-0.

“This is hard work. We practice year-round. We work out year-round. We put blood sweat and tears into this. This is grown man. This is on, this is an honest sport. This is honest ball. When we when we put that much effort into something, we’re playing 100%,” Jenkins said. “We’re giving our truth. We’re giving our all. This is the perfect opportunity, in our opinion, to keep proving people wrong.”

The Big Ten Conference, instead of doing what’s best for their student-athletes in times like this, instead of calming the masses, they fanned the flames of mob rule and suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the regular season. Harbaugh’s suspension comes despite the Big Ten acknowledging they have no evidence Harbaugh knew of improper conduct or committed any offensive actions.

Harbaugh’s suspension came in the afternoon on Friday, less than 24 hours before a pivotal game against Penn State. Harbaugh’s suspension was announced while the team was on their flight to Penn State. The Big Ten didn’t even give Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel the news first — the news was leaked on social media and that’s how they first found out. The way Harbaugh was suspended doesn’t sit right with Jenkins.

“That was definitely, in my opinion, definitely scandalous,” Jenkins said.

Harbaugh will be attending a court hearing Friday. That hearing will determine whether a judge grants a restraining order that would nullify the Big Ten’s suspension. Michigan’s next two games are against Maryland and Ohio State.