Scouting Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa ahead of tilt vs. Michigan

Michigan faces the best quarterback they’ve seen to this point in the season on Saturday — Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa.

Last season when Tagovailoa faced the Wolverines it wound up being a nail-biter. Michigan had a narrow 17-13 lead heading into halftime last season and the final score was almost as close with Michigan winning 34-27. Tagovailoa was 20-of-30 for 207 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss and was hobbled throughout the day, hasn’t been able to forget the game. It’s been one he’s studied ever since.

“Still to this day, I always watch that game,” Tagovailoa told Maize n Brew in July. “There’s a lot of good things we can learn from that game and going into this year, the players that we have now and the camaraderie and the team that we’ve been building — when those plays present themselves again, we’ll make those plays.”

Here’s a look at key rankings and stats from Tagovailoa’s 2023 season

Passing Yards: No. 16 (2,769)

Passing Touchdowns: No. 15 (22)

Interceptions: No. 449 (8)

Completion Percentage: No. 34 (65.3)

Yards Per Pass Attempt: No. 67 (7.4)

Passer Rating: No. 50 (142.5)

Total QBR: No. 26 (72.4)

Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston evaluated the strengths to Tagovailoa’s game and called him “like a running back when he has the ball.”

Elston’s analysis

He’s an elite playmaker. He’s a challenge for any defense. He’s very talented with his arm. Very talented escaping the pocket and keeping plays alive. He makes a lot of big plays on the run. Throwing the ball, he makes a lot of big plays just running the ball. (offensive coordinator) coach (Josh) Gattis has done an amazing job with him and being creative and doing what he can do. He’s a big challenge for us this week and probably the biggest run threat that we’ve seen this season. Not probably, definitely the biggest run threat.

Tagovailoa has rushed for 64 yards this season with four rushing touchdowns. Tagovailoa has thrown for his fair share of touchdowns this season and his rushing abilities will be zoned in on after Michigan allowed Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to rush for 49 yards and one rushing touchdown. The biggest weaknesses to Tagovailoa’s game are throwing interceptions and lacking explosive plays in the passing game. We’ll see if Tagovailoa finds any success against the No. 1 ranked passing defense.