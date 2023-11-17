No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins Preview: Slow and steady

With controversy and last-minute suspensions taking the center stage, the Michigan Wolverines kept their heads focused and suffocated Penn State in the team’s first true test of the season. Nationally, many saw this performance as conservative and a little ugly, but the Wolverines tackled the situation with strategic confidence and clear execution.

If anything, Michigan showed it has no fear and can win in a variety of ways. After lamenting the drop-off of the running game all season, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 197 yards and logged runs of 44, 30, 22, and 22 yards, with two of those going for touchdowns. This does not even including J.J. McCarthy’s seven non-sack carries for 44 yards.

As a result, there is now no need to worry about crazy tiebreakers involving the Big Ten West opponent records; Michigan controls its own destiny, which once again just means beating Ohio State (as if it were that simple). Standing in between The Game and now is the classic trap game: a trip to face the Maryland Terrapins.

Is this really a trap game? Probably not. November Maryland (tm) is pretty well defined by now. The Terps went 1-3 to end both 2021 and 2022 despite strong starts to the season, and 2023 looks to be on the same trajectory. The Wolverines also ran away with the game 59-18 last time in College Park, also in the season’s penultimate week. Maryland is not a bad team (35th per SP+), but those expecting a trap will be disappointed.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: SECU Stadium, College Park, MD

TV/Streaming: FOX

Offense: Short-term memory loss

Any interpretation of Michigan not trusting McCarthy because of the reduced number of pass attempts last weekend is laughable. The stellar quarterback completed 86.7 percent of his passes and was dangerous in the run game, and though he was not asked to throw his way to victory, it is not a bad thing that the Wolverines did not need him to.

I do expect Michigan to rebalance a bit against a defense that is merely middle-of-the-pack against the pass. Prior to Nebraska’s dismal effort, the Terps had allowed at least 200 passing yards to each of their previous four opponents, surrendering 10 passing touchdowns to just one interception. Meanwhile, the run defense has been a little more successful, leading to a clear opportunity for the passing game to come back to the forefront.

McCarthy should have a good chance to reset the discourse and built some momentum heading into the finale. Prior to Penn State, he was averaging over 25 pass attempts over the last four games, which each of those obviously blowouts, as this one is expected to be. Michigan might as well use this Saturday to get Roman Wilson and the tight ends some touches, especially since the plan against Ohio State is going to look different than it was in State College.

Defense: Wrong division

With an SP+ profile of 60th on offense and 24th on defense, the Terps are surprisingly operating more like a Big Ten West squad than one with Taulia Tagovailoa at the helm. The senior quarterback has been fine, though maybe not improved from his previous iterations. That is a tough statement with the No. 1 passing defense coming to town.

Much of Tagovailoa’s production is coming from volume, as he ranks 18th in yards per game but just 57th in yards per attempt and 48th in passer rating. This is still a competent passer with frustrating mobility and a trio of wide receivers with at least 500 yards and four touchdowns apiece, but how they find consistent success against the Michigan secondary is difficult to imagine.

Compounding the challenge is how bad Maryland has been running the ball, ranking outside the top 100 in yards per carry and yards per game. Roman Hemby dominates the carries but totaled just 35 yards combined against Ohio State and Penn State. While the Wolverines will likely focus on the pass game to both combat the Terps’ best weapon and to prepare for next weekend, Hemby and company are unlikely to capitalize in any meaningful way.

Run through the tape

My final year of college, my father would say “run through the tape” to me nearly every time we talked on the phone. It became pretty annoying to hear constantly, but truthfully something that I needed beat into my head. The temptation to coast and look toward the future can be extremely enticing, but this is the worst possible time to lose focus.

Thankfully, Michigan seems extremely locked-in right now, and every new obstacle is only further motivating this team. The reality is that this game is not going to come down to the Xs and Os — it is more likely to be determined by what is going through the heads of the visitors from Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are maybe a little fortunate that this is a little bit of a warm-up for The Game, though the quality of opponent is very, very reduced.

Even a tick down in intensity from last weekend should be enough to leave with a comfortable win, but I really do not expect this team to show any letdown. Maybe the scheme is a little vanilla and the starters get pulled a little early with next week in mind, but a failure to execute is not a likely outcome. Michigan will continue to do what it has done all season and leave no doubt how good it is, regardless of strength of schedule.