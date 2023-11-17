Pick’em Podcast Week 12: Will Washington (+2.5) avoid the upset at Oregon State?

This episode is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Use promo code “BlockM20” for 20% off your entire order at Manscaped.com.

The Washington Huskies have a monumental road test this weekend at Oregon State. The Beavers are currently a 2.5-point favorite to win the game, and if they do pull off the win, it would have a massive impact on the trajectory of this year’s College Football Playoffs.

Can Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies remain undefeated in their quest for a Pac-12 title and a shot at the CFP championship? Von Lozon and Dan Plocher pick against the spread for that game and more of Week 12’s best in this week’s Pick’em Podcast!

UCLA at USC (-7)

No. 21 Kansas State (-8) at No. 25 Kansas

No. 7 Texas (-7.5) at Iowa State

No. 10 Louisville (-1) at Miami

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona (-1)

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State (-2.5)

No. 1 Georgia (-10.5) at No. 18 Tennessee

No. 3 Michigan (-19) at Maryland

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/incvite/vZMsMTF