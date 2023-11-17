Uniform combo revealed for Michigan’s final road game of the season

The Michigan Wolverines may be without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the second straight week due to his suspension from Big Ten dictator commissioner Tony Pettiti, but the one thing the team won’t be without this weekend? Major drip, as the kids say.

The Wolverines announced on social media on Friday afternoon that they’ll be rockin’ the all-white uniforms in their matchup with the Maryland Terrapins.

The players will also be wearing blue accessories, including arm sleeves and socks.

The Wolverines also donned the all-white uniforms earlier this season at Minnesota.

What do you think of this uni? I personally think it’s one of the more clean looks they have. I’m also a sucker for the white tops and blue pants, but perhaps they are saving those for the Big Ten title game, should they make it there again. Leave your thoughts on this combo down in the comments below.

Michigan vs. Maryland is set to air on Saturday at noon on FOX.