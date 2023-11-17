Friday Discussion: If Michigan were to leave the Big Ten, what’s next?

I should start this off by saying that I am in no ways an insider, nor do I have any inside information regarding Michigan potentially leaving the Big Ten. I’m simply here to kickstart the discussion about what Michigan’s options are as a school, as a football program, and as a brand.

The University of Michigan was a founding member of the Big Ten Conference back in 1896. The Wolverines have won 44 Big Ten Championships, the most of any program. The Michigan brand is one of, if not the most recognizable in all of college sports. As proof, more than nine million people tuned into the game against Penn State last weekend. The Wolverines also a one half of the equation of the biggest rivalry in college football. It’s safe to say that Michigan is a gargantuan brand name.

Tony Petitti decided to poke the bear this month by not affording Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh due process, leading to rumors that Michigan may pursue options regarding leaving the Big Ten. But where would the university go? In my opinion, there are only three options, many of which would cause absolute chaos.

Option 1: Independence

Look no further than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the precedent here. Notre Dame has been independent for well over a century at this point with no end in sight. Should Michigan go this route, it would have complete autonomy in setting its schedule. I would assume an annual matchup with the aforementioned Fighting Irish would be back on the table. Michigan would also have the option to continue rivalries with Ohio State and Michigan State while not having to go play in West Lafayette or Evanston on a mostly annual basis. Michigan could also bring the battle for the Little Brown Jug with Minnesota back to an annual tradition.

The downside here is figuring out what to do with the non-football sports. Notre Dame has participated in the ACC for most non-football sports. Michigan would likely have to do the same. This would be just fine for basketball, but would certainly be to the detriment of other programs such as ice hockey and wrestling. It would also be sad to see the Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball rivalry fall by the wayside.

Option 2: The ACC

From an academic standpoint, the ACC is a much better fit for Michigan than any other conference. With academic powers such as Duke, Stanford, and Georgia Tech already in the fold, Michigan would fit right in. From a football perspective, this would be quite the upheaval. The ACC would benefit tremendously by adding arguably the biggest brand in college sports. Plus, how cool would it be to see Michigan play Florida State and Miami on an annual basis? From a basketball perspective, yearly trips to Cameron Indoor and the Dean Dome doesn’t sound too bad.

As mentioned above, this would hurt some of Michigan’s programs such as ice hockey tremendously. The main question would surround Ohio State. Would the Buckeyes stay in the new Big Ten or would they be forced to jump ship and follow their main rival? The same can be said of Michigan State. Without their primary rival, what would be the motivation to stay in the Big Ten? It’s hard to fathom these rivalries falling by the wayside.

Option 3: The SEC

Conference realignment’s current state has set the scene for a Power Two between the Big Ten and SEC with a couple other fun, frisky conferences in the ACC and Big XII. Even amongst those Power Two conferences, it’s been widely recognized that the SEC is the best conference for college football for the past few years. Michigan moving to the SEC would even further the dynamic. Geographically, this wouldn’t make a ton of sense, but none of the recent conference realignment moves have made any sense geographically so who really cares. Michigan could step in immediately and become a full conference participant (except in some instances such as hockey).

This would likely end the rivalries with Ohio State and Michigan State, which would be devastating, unless they were to jump ship and join the SEC as well. If that were to happen, we would descend upon absolute chaos in college football. Schools such as USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington would no doubt second guess their decision to join the Big Ten and would likely explore the SEC as well. We would essentially be looking at one, mega-conference that could act as it’s own college football sub-division.

There’s no doubt that these are radical options that are unlikely to happen. Then again, most of the conference realignment from the past decade has been radical and unlikely to happen, yet here we are. Michigan could become the catalyst to ending the conference model as we know it today. I don’t think it’s impossible that the top 30-40 programs create their own bowl sub-division and move away from the traditional model as it currently stands.

What do you think is going to happen? Do you want Michigan to leave the Big Ten? If so, what’s the best option? Lastly, if that option were to happen what would be the national ramifications? We’re at an unprecedented time in college football history. What’s next?