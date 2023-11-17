2025 five-star CB Dorian Brew includes Michigan in top-10

Dorian Brew, a five-star cornerback in the 2025 class, included Michigan in his top 10 on Thursday.

Along with Michigan, other schools on his list include Ohio State, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, TCU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida and Texas A&M.

“The schools on my list are known for development or the coach is known to be good at developing DBs and getting them to the next level,” Brew said to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Brew helped lead Conroe High School to a 6-5 record before the Tigers lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Brew has visited Michigan previously and was in Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House in July. He’s got a connection to the Wolverines in safety Rod Moore, who previously attended Northmont High School in Clayton, Ohio, just like Brew did before his senior season.

“Michigan is a big family and I have a closer friend, Rod Moore, who went to Northmont,” Brew told Allen Trieu of 247Sports. “He showed me around. I actually stayed the night at his place and all the people and players were genuine and treated me like they’ve known me for a while. They weren’t hostile or anything. The coaches know what they’re doing, They’ll coach you hard and coach you tough but love you even more. That’s something I like — it’s like a business and family at the same time.”

No predictions are in for Brew yet, but it would be wise for Michigan to try and get him back on campus again, perhaps for The Game next week.

Brew is rated as the 21st-best player in the 2025 class on the 247Sports composite, along with the fourth-best cornerback and the fifth-best recruit in Texas.