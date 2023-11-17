Survey Results: Most fans think Michigan should look to leave the Big Ten

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Michigan will be without its head coach on Saturday and beyond, as the Wolverines’ higher leadership team and head coach Jim Harbaugh pulled pending litigation against the Big Ten on Thursday. This means Harbaugh’s regular-season suspension will remain in place, so he will have to miss the final two games of the year against Maryland and Ohio State.

With all this going on between Michigan and the Big Ten, we asked fans in this week’s Reacts Survey if they think the university should look for a new conference home. The results are in, and a whopping 73 percent of fans believe Michigan should look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, there’s a football game to be played this weekend! Michigan hits the road for the second consecutive week, this time heading to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are 19-point favorites heading into the matchup, so do you think they will be able to cover the spread?

A resounding 82 percent of fans believe the boys in blue — or white, for this Saturday, at least — get the job done to win AND cover the spread.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thank you for your continued participation in our weekly surveys!

