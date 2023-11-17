Takeaways for Michigan’s loss to Long Beach State

The Michigan Wolverines were flying high after a 3-0 start, including a 16-point win over St. John’s that earned them a lot of national respect. A loss to Long Beach State Friday night took a bit of wind out of their sails, as they fell at home for the first time this season, 94-86.

Credit to The Beach, they really came to play in this one. Long Beach State finished just above .500 in the Big West last season, and was picked to finish second in the conference in the preseason coaches poll. They only lost to San Diego State by a dozen earlier in the year, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they ended up in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

Michigan’s defense needs some work

Giving up 94 points to any team in college basketball — especially a mid-major — is inexcusable.

Long Beach State was hotter than a metal slide on a playground in July in that first half, making six of their eleven attempts from three. They also counteracted Michigan’s quick pace by playing even quicker, beating the Wolverines down the floor after Michigan makes to take away any shred of momentum.

Combine that with the two-three zone they whipped for most of the first half, and Long Beach State felt like every single double-digit seed that makes a run in March Madness. They kept their foot on the gas in that second half and ultimately made 56 percent of their shots and 47 percent of their threes.

Got to give props to Long Beach State, especially Marcus Tshonsis, who led The Beach with 35 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Michigan couldn’t get consistent stops in this one for a variety of reasons; communication break-downs, bad on-ball defense, bad closeouts, and too many second-chance opportunities (the Wolverines gave up 11 offensive rebounds and 19 second chance points).

Michigan was pretty good defensively in the first three games, but hopefully this putrid performance is a wake-up call.

Nkamhoua was that dude down the stretch

When Michigan needed a bucket late in this one, Nkamhoua was the answer.

He took over the game for a stretch late in the second half, finishing two key and-ones, grabbing some grown man offensive boards, and finishing with a few thunderous to swing the momentum back Michigan’s way. He finished with 22 points and 11 boards in this one.

As hot as McDaniel has been to start this season, stretches like the one Nkamhoua had late in this one are why he’s Michigan’s best player. The Long Beach State defense closed in on him late in this one, and the Wolverines badly needed someone else to step up, but at least we know Michigan has a bucket-getter late in games.

Dug McDaniel, yet again, was pretty good

We’re running out of ways to compliment Dug McDaniel’s offensive game at this point.

He ran the offense well in this one, once again being the catalyst with 20 points to go along with six assists. McDaniel made four of his first five attempts from three in this one, and he clearly looks more confident firing from deep.

Dug McDaniel is staying hot for @umichbball. pic.twitter.com/gUBD7BEPWe — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 18, 2023

McDaniel was not very good defensively in this one, but Michigan is going to need his offensive firepower all season long.

A solid game off the bench for Tray Jackson

Tray Jackson had his best game in a Michigan uniform so far, scoring 17 points, including 15 in the first half, to go along with five rebounds. Michigan needed every one of those points when it was tight.

It’s not reasonable to expect a performance like this every night from a bench player, but Jackson has proven to be a pretty capable sixth man for the Wolverines. He was always going to get minutes with his ability to guard the three and the four, and hopefully he can be a consistent scorer in that bench role as well.

Ball movement is good, but U-M has to clean up the turnovers

Michigan fans are painfully aware that the offense got pretty stale last year. There was a lot of your turn-my turn action with Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard, and even Kobe Bufkin at times fell victim to not moving the ball much.

This year’s squad is a world of a difference when it comes to ball movement, which is the main reason why they are getting so many open shots. Part of that has to do with McDaniel improving as a point guard, but pretty much every player in the rotation is a willing passer, and Michigan 17 assists tonight, five more than Long Beach State.

That said, the Wolverines didn’t move the ball super well down the stretch in this one, with a few costly turnovers against the zone being fatal for Michigan’s comeback hopes. They finished with 16 turnovers — four more than LBS — and gave up 24 points off those turnovers. That was the difference in this one.

Up next

In the coming days, the Wolverines will travel to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. It’s their first time participating in the tournament since winning it in 2019.

The Wolverines will play three games in the span of three days, with the first game being against Memphis on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. They’ll face either No. 14 Arkansas or Stanford on Thanksgiving Day, and will face one of No. 20 UNC, No. 21 Villanova, Texas Tech, or Northern Iowa.

We’ll learn a lot about the Wolverines in this three-day tournament.