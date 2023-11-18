Last week heading into the Penn State game, a couple corners were listed as questionable to play. But this week heading into the Maryland game, the Michigan Wolverines are looking much healthier.

But unfortunately, one of the couple injuries on this week’s report is left tackle LaDarius Henderson.

Here is the full injury report for the Wolverines heading into their last road game of the year.

Out

Left tackle LaDarius Henderson

Running back Danny Hughes

Questionable

None

Henderson is a brand new addition to the injury report. He played the entire game last week against Penn State, so it’s interesting to see him pop up on the injury report.

There are a few options for the Wolverines to replace Henderson. They could shift Karsen Barnhart back to the left side — where he started the season — and have Trente Jones or Myles Hinton play right tackle. They also could throw another guy into the mix with some experience like senior Jeff Persi. Or, they also could play Jones at left tackle and keep Barnhart on the right side.

As you can see, there are a handful of combinations Sherrone Moore could roll with, so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles Henderson’s injury.

Michigan vs. Maryland kicks off at noon on FOX.