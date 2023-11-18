The Michigan Wolverines are one week away from another massive showdown with Ohio State, but first they have to hit the road one last time to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wolverines are coming off their first true test last weekend when they went to Penn State and beat the Nittany Lions, 24-15. It was a huge win and setup a winner-take-all game with Ohio State next weekend to advance to the Big Ten Championship.

The Wolverines, though, want to stay undefeated and beat the Terrapins first. So, what do they need to do to get the win? Lets take a look.

1. Get McCarthy more involved

It was great to see Michigan ram it down the throat of Penn State in the second half last Saturday and they truly didn’t need to pass the ball. But let's not pretend they will be able to do the same against Ohio State. They might, but it is not guarantee. They need J.J. McCarthy to be back in a rhythm and that starts with Saturday against the Terrapins. Get him back involved and feeling good. He should be able to take advantage of the Terrapins defense and the Wolverines need to let him.

2. Don’t get caught looking ahead

For Big Ten purposes, this game means nothing. They could lose and still win the Big Ten East with a victory over Ohio State next week. But if the Wolverines want to keep their CFP hopes alive, they need to win.

Yes, they can still get in with a loss in this one, but why give the committee any reason to leave them out? Last year they almost lost to Illinois in this same exact week of the season, and they need to avoid that again this year.

3. Pressure Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa is a good quarterback and almost led the Terrapins to an upset over Michigan last year. He has thrown for 2,769 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. He has also thrown eight interceptions and can get pressured into mistakes. The Wolverines picked him off twice last year and will be looking to do it again on Saturday. They need to make sure he doesn’t get comfortable.