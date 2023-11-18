ESPN ‘College Gameday’ coming to Michigan next week for The Game

Despite the lack of love for the Michigan Wolverines as of late from certain reporters and analysts — and the entire world, for that matter — Ann Arbor will play host to ESPN’s “College Gameday” next weekend for The Game against Ohio State.

Just announced: ESPN's @CollegeGameDay will be in Ann Arbor next week - 10th trip all-time to 'The Game' and 15th visit to a @UMichFootball home game. pic.twitter.com/UapytvO3eb — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) November 18, 2023

Not only will “College Gameday” be in town for the showdown with the Buckeyes, but so will FOX for Big Noon Kickoff. The game, which has aired on FOX every year since 2017, will continue to be broadcasted on FOX with play-by-play broadcaster Gus Johnson, with color commentary from Joel Klatt.

At this time, it’s unclear where these two broadcasts will be set up, but the last time ESPN was in Ann Arbor — which was for The Game in 2021 — they were located at the corner of W. Stadium Blvd. and S. Main St. for the first two hours, before moving the set into the stadium for the final hour of the show. It also wouldn’t shock to see one of the broadcasts set up at or near Pioneer High School.

How do you feel about College Gameday coming to Ann Arbor next Saturday? If you’re headed to the game, would you rather go to Gameday or Big Noon Kickoff? I will be in Ann Arbor next weekend, but I don’t think I’ll plan on going to either spot. Give me a traditional tailgate with some food and beer and that’s all I need.

Let us know what your plans are down in the comments below, and if you’re thinking about hitting either broadcast location.