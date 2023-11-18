Blake Corum knows Michigan must ‘play better’ with Ohio State showdown next

A 20-3 lead for Michigan against Maryland slowly dissipated on Saturday afternoon. Maryland scratched and clawed and the game became 23-17 Michigan. Later on, it was 29-24 Michigan. Too close for comfort. However, Michigan would get the job done and win the game 31-24. But as running back Blake Corum put it, Maryland gave them a run for their money.

“Maybe we needed this test a little bit,” Corum said. “Maybe we needed a close game like this.”

It was a test, one that Michigan passed, but the biggest exam for the team awaits. Corum’s comments come knowing what’s ahead for Michigan next Saturday — No. 2 Ohio State.

“Definitely need to get back to the drawing board and fix some things and play better,” Corum said. “We need to play better. Bottom line. No excuses.”

Corum said especially with the offense not doing as well as they wanted to, they “needed something like this going into the next game.”

“I think it was good for us,” Corum said.

Michigan averaged just 3.3. yards per carry and quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 12-of-23 for 141 yards and one interception. Further, Michigan’s offensive line, banged up with LaDarius Henderson out for the game and Myles Hinton getting injured during the game, Maryland’s pass-rush got around the edge repeatedly and disrupted McCarthy’s timing.

While there were positives to take away from the game, Corum’s approach is what it’ll take to beat Ohio State next Saturday. Any errors made in this one offensively and defensively must be corrected. Anything less than their best and they could lose for the first time this season. Attention to detail has to be precise next Saturday.

Cornerback Mike Sainristil, who recorded two interceptions against Maryland, had a bright outlook about the game being close.

“It’s always good to be battle tested,” Sainristil said. “It shows character.”

Battle tested along with battle scars, Michigan has a chance to show the world their true character against Ohio State, a game that’s sure to be the most watched college football game this season.