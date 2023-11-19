Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines escaped an upset scare in College Park on Saturday. The Maryland Terrapins gave them a run for its money, but Michigan came out with a tight 31-24 victory.

Next up — the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Wolverines have gotten the best of them the last two seasons, so they will be looking for a third consecutive victory over OSU and advance to the Big Ten Championship Game.

The betting experts at DraftKings Sportsbook just put out the opening odds for the week on this game, and the Wolverines are four-point favorites entering the week.

Michigan (11-0) has been the underdog in this matchup the last two seasons, winning outright, 42-27 in 2021, and 45-23 in 2022. The Wolverines have yet to be an underdog this season, and neither have the Buckeyes.

Ohio State (11-0) is coming off a dominant home win over Minnesota, 37-3, in which the game was never even close. Quarterback Kyle McCord threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while running back TreVeyon Henderson ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (9.7 yards per carry average).

But Michigan, as 19-point favorites, skated by Maryland thanks to a strong defensive performance — particularly from the defensive line — and avoided a major late-season upset that would give the College Football Playoff committee a lot to think about.

How do you feel about this opening betting line? Too many points? Not enough? Let us know down in the comments!

