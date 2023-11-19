Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split series with Penn State

The Michigan men’s ice hockey team was back in action this weekend, taking on Penn State for two games at Yost on Friday and Saturday.

The Wolverines walked away with a win in the opener on Friday, while Penn State took the finale on Saturday. Here is how each game transpired.

Michigan got off to a fast start on Friday night, scoring just two minutes into the game thanks to senior forward Philippe Lapointe. Gavin Brindley found the back of the net just a few minutes later to give Michigan a 2-0 lead, but Penn State scored late in the first period to make it 2-1.

The second period was action packed, as Michigan’s Frank Nazar and Jacob Truscott would both score early to push the lead to 4-1. However, Penn State responded with two goals of its own to make it 4-3. Dylan Duke scored again before the period’s end to make it 5-3. In the third, Penn State scored on a power play to make it 5-4 with less than two minutes to go, but Michigan’s Garrett Schifsky scored an empty-netter with 18 seconds to play, putting this one on ice and giving Michigan a 6-4 win.

On Saturday, the Wolverines once again got on the scoreboard first, thanks to Garrett Schifsky scoring his second goal of the weekend. However, Penn State’s Aiden Fink tied the game just a few minutes later on a power play goal. The score would hold at 1-1 until the end of the period.

The Wolverines came out swinging in the second period and scored just one minute in thanks to sophomore forward T.J. Hughes. But Penn State’s Aiden Fink scored again to knot the game back up at 2-2. Michigan’s Nick Moldenhauer put up a goal of his own to make it 3-2, but Penn State would score twice before the period’s end to enter the third up 4-3.

Despite having three separate chances on the power play in the third period, the Michigan attack was dormant, allowing Penn State to clinch the victory. The dagger would come in the game’s final minute, when Aiden Fink scored on an empty net to make the score 5-3, giving himself a hat trick as well.

Following the weekend, the Wolverines stand at 6-6-2-0 on the season, with a mark of 2-4-2-0-1 in the Big Ten. After the weekend split and two consecutive series at home, Michigan will go on the road next weekend for two games against St. Cloud State.