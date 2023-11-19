The Michigan Wolverines picked up their 11th straight win of the year on Saturday when they beat the Maryland Terrapins, 31-24, but they still fell to No. 3 in the latest AP Poll.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 23-3 lead on the Terrapins, but struggled on offense and came away with a less than impressive win. It was reminiscent of last year’s game against Illinois when they needed a last second field goal to beat the Fighting Illini, 19-17.

The voters apparently took notice and dropped them to No. 3, a spot behind rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes received a first-place vote and are seven points up on the Wolverines. It all really doesn’t matter, as the two teams will meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Georgia remained at No. 1 and picked up 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs had little trouble picking up their third straight ranked win as they beat Tennessee, 38-10.

Florida State dropped to No. 5 after their blowout win of North Alabama. It was a costly win, though, as quarterback Jordan Travis left the game with a nasty leg injury and is done for the year.

Washington beat Oregon State, 22-20, and jumped up to No. 4. The Huskies will finish the year with Washington State before likely playing Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship a week later.

Oregon is right behind the Seminoles at No. 6 and is the top ranked one-loss team in the latest poll. Texas and Alabama follow suit at seven and eight, respectively, while Louisville comes in at No. 9 after slipping by Miami and clinching a spot in the ACC Championship.

Missouri rounded out the top-10 after getting a comeback win over Florida. Penn State is the next Big Ten team ranked, coming in at No. 11 after beating Rutgers.

Iowa jumped into the top-25 after clinching the Big Ten West with a win over Illinois. The Hawkeyes will play either Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.