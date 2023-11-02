How to watch Michigan vs Purdue, other top games for Week 10

It has been a long bye week for the Michigan Wolverines, so it’s going to feel really nice to get back to football this weekend.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are back on Saturday night against the Purdue Boilermakers, a rematch of the Big Ten Championship from last season. This time, Purdue is a less formidable opponent. Jeff Brohm left for Louisville, and quarterback Aidan O’Connell is now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. All the turnover has brought Purdue to a 2-6 start and a 1-4 record in the Big Ten with a defense that allows more yards (380.6) than their offense picks up (348.8).

If things go according to plan, and with an extra week to prepare, Michigan should take care of business handily. Here are the odds for Michigan-Purdue and some of the other top games of this coming weekend.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Weather: 44 degrees, cloudy

44 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds : MICH -32.5, O/U: 50.5, ML: MICH -10000, PUR +3000

MICH -32.5, 50.5, MICH -10000, PUR +3000 Best Bet (14-11-2): MICH -32.5

Michigan has looked like the best team in college football against opponents like this. Yes, the Wolverines are coming off a bye week of scandalous rumors and drama, but I don’t think they will miss a beat against a pretty awful Purdue team under the lights in the Big House.

Four of the last five games for the Boilermakers have not been pretty. Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card was picked off twice in Nebraska last week, and the team didn’t even pick up 200 yards in a 31-14 loss. The week prior, Card was 13-for-32 for 126 yards against Ohio State in a 41-7 beatdown in West Lafayette.

Michigan’s defense ranks higher than both Nebraska and Ohio State and should be able to put Card in a situation where the game will be on his shoulders. He’s failed to put them in a position to win when that has been the case.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s offense should beat the daylights out of one of the worst defenses in college football. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards could have big days against a team that allows 153.8 rush yards per game. J.J. McCarthy should also have no problem building upon his Heisman campaign against a defense that leads the Big Ten in touchdowns allowed (29) and yards per play (5.7).

The only hiccup in terms of Michigan covering the spread could be turnovers. The last time the Wolverines played at night in the Big House, McCarthy threw three interceptions against Bowling Green. Michigan still won handily, but it was the worst performance all season.

Getting off to a strong start and taking care of the ball would mean the Wolverines take care of business and cover the 32.5-point spread, bringing their mark to 5-0 ATS in the last five weeks.

No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Clemson Tigers

Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ABC

ABC Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Weather: 56 degrees, partly cloudy

56 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds : ND -3 O/U: 45, ML: ND -155, CLEM +130

ND -3 45, ND -155, CLEM +130 Best Bet (14-11-2): CLEM +130

I’m rolling with Clemson in this game because the Fighting Irish have been bad on the road and have struggled to run the ball. It’s a recipe for disaster against a Clemson squad that allows less than 100 rushing yards per game and returns home where it has been really good historically, and this season.

While the Tigers have lost back-to-back games, the SP+ rankings still have them as a top-25 team despite being 4-4 overall. Both of the aforementioned losses came on the road against Miami and NC State. But just a couple of weeks ago, Clemson should have beaten Florida State at home, a team that is much better than Notre Dame.

Notre Dame’s road games have been far from impressive. NC State kept it close for three quarters, Duke should have upset them in Wallace Wade Stadium, and Louisville actually did pull off the upset a couple weeks later. Notre Dame rushed for only 44 yards against the Cardinals, and had only 139 on 32 carries against Duke.

I feel like this is going to go in the home team's favor as Dabo Swinney has done so many times against ranked opponents in his career.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Location: Athens, GA

Athens, GA Weather: 62 degrees, sunny

62 degrees, sunny DraftKings Odds : UGA -15 O/U: 54.5, ML: UGA -675, MIZZ +490

UGA -15 54.5, UGA -675, MIZZ +490 Best Bet (14-11-2): UGA -15

I think it’s time we start taking the Bulldogs on these larger spreads. They won by 23 last week against Florida, and also destroyed Kentucky as 14.5-point favorites just a couple weeks ago. They’re 2-1 ATS the last three weeks and are playing like national champs again.

Missouri is also a little overrated in my eyes. The Tigers have had a really nice season upsetting Kansas State at home at the buzzer early in the year, but this team also struggled early in the year against Middle Tennessee State and Memphis.

Everyone is questioning if Missouri can keep up with the elites of the SEC, and I just don’t see it happening against this Georgia squad. Defensively, these teams are night and day as the Bulldogs allow only 272.1 yards per game to the Tigers’ 338.0.

At home, I think Georgia rolls to an easy win.