Recruiting Roundup: Five-star OT planning to visit Michigan for Ohio State game

In today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss one of the best 2025 offensive tackles who is planning to visit for the Ohio State game, a top-250 edge making his first Michigan visit this weekend, and a four-star offensive tackle praising Sherrone Moore’s coaching style.

Let’s get into it.

Five-star OT visiting Michigan for The Game

The mother of David Sanders Jr., one of the top-ranked players in the entire 2025 class and a five-star offensive lineman, recently spoke with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($) about four visits he has on the horizon. One of them is to Michigan for The Game against Ohio State.

Sanders has visited Michigan before, and his mom, Samantha Sanders, said her son has a great relationship with offensive line coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

“Michigan was awesome,” Sanders said. “Coach (Sherrone) Moore is a super-relatable, down-to-earth coach. David loves him. My husband loves him. We love his technique. He’s more of a teacher and he was able to put it in a classroom setting and breaks the game down and teach moves he can apply to college. The coaching staff we enjoyed them. David wants to lean in more with the coaching staff, one step deeper, coach Moore was awesome. That’s the Ohio State game and see coach Moore in that atmosphere and way he coaches his boys. We’re super excited about that one, too.”

I feel like a broken record saying this, but Moore has helped sway a lot of talented offensive line recruits after leading the unit to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards. Landing a player like Sanders will help the group that has been the most dominant at Michigan get even better.

Another thing in Michigan’s corner is the fact Sanders will have two high school teammates — quarterback Jadyn Davis and wide receiver Channing Goodwin — at Michigan by the time he eventually makes his decision. Having these two guys recruiting him will only help the Wolverines’ eventual chances.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native has great size at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds. He’s the No. 1 overall ranked recruit in 2025 on 247Sports and on the composite. He is ranked as the third-best player, the best offensive lineman and the best recruit from his home state.

Four-star edge making first visit to Michigan this weekend

Damien Shanklin, a four-star edge from Indianapolis, is visiting Michigan this weekend for the Purdue game, he announced on social media.

I will be at the Big House this weekend on Saturday 〽️ @UMichFootball — Damien “Dame” Shanklin (@D_shanklin42) October 30, 2023

This is Shanklin’s first visit to see the Wolverines, who offered Shanklin a few weeks ago. He spoke about that offer with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“It was good,” Shanklin said. “I like that they gave me a chance to play for them, and (I) also love how the defensive line gets after the ball.”

If Michigan lands a commit from Shanklin, he’d be the third defender in Michigan’s 2025 class, along with four-star cornerback Chris Ewald and three-star defensive linemen Bobby Kanka. We should know more about his interest in Michigan coming out of this visit.

The four-star defender is rated 238th in the 2025 class on the composite and ranked 20th among edge players and third among recruits from the Hoosier state. He has offers from half the Big Ten, along with USC, Notre Dame and Duke, among others.

Four-star OL praises Moore’s coaching style, visiting for Ohio State game

Dozens of recruits are expected to be in Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game later this month, including 2025 four-star offensive lineman Will Black, with The Game being his only planned gameday visit.

He recently told Brian Dohn with 247Sports ($) he wants to see how Michigan plays against its most hated rival. He also loves the way Moore coaches.

“Every week he will send me a coaching clip video of them in practice and then how it translates to the game. Seeing how he coaches through that, I definitely think he can improve me and send me to the NFL,” Black said of Moore.

Michigan dominating Ohio State for a third straight year would be amazing for a number of reasons, including the fact it might be enough to sway recruits like Black towards the Wolverines and away from other power programs.

On the composite, Black is rated as the 319th-best overall player, the 27th-best offensive tackle and the third-best player from the state of Connecticut. He’s got nearly two dozen offers, and the other front runners for him at the moment appear to be Penn State — which he visited in the spring — Notre Dame and Alabama.