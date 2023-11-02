Betting the Big Ten: Week 10

We ended Week 9 a half a point away from being in the green on the weekend. Nebraska covered easily and the Penn State vs. Indiana matchup hit the over with no trouble. On the flip side, Michigan State lost and failed to cover against the Golden Gophers, while Maryland and Northwestern scored way more points than we anticipated. The only close loss was Ohio State’s attempt to cover against Wisconsin; the Buckeyes were favored by 14.5 but only won by 14.

All in, we went 2-3 on the week while being one Ohio State point away from 3-2. It’s time to try again in Week 10.

All lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Please bet responsibly.

Ohio State (-19) at Rutgers, O/U 42.5, Noon

Rutgers has quietly put together a nice season with a 6-2 record, one of those two losses being to No. 3 Michigan. The new No. 1, Ohio State, is abysmal at hitting the over as they are 1-7 on the season. However, 42.5 seems very, very low to me. In the last four years of head-to-head matchups, the over is 4-0 with 59 or more points being scored every year. Whether or not you believe in Kyle McCord, I have faith in him to score enough to hit 42.5.

The pick: Over 42.5

Wisconsin (-9.5) at Indiana, O/U 45, Noon

Wisconsin is all of a sudden riddled with injuries following Tanner Mordecai breaking his hand against Iowa and Braelon Allen exiting against Ohio State. With Allen’s status still up in the air, that makes betting this game tough. Indiana is surprisingly 6-1 at hitting the over, though a majority of that is due to how bad the Hoosier defense is. This game consists of matchups of an injured offense (Wisconsin) vs. a very bad defense (Indiana) and a putrid offense (Indiana) vs. a very good defense (Wisconsin). That screams “under” to me.

The pick: Under 45

Nebraska (-3) at Michigan State, O/U 34.5, Noon

The Cornhuskers miraculously control their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Since getting throttled by Michigan, they have rattled off three wins in a row against Illinois, Northwestern, and Purdue. The over/under is terrifyingly low so I’ll stick with Nebraska here; I just don’t see what the Spartans use as motivation to get up for this game.

The pick: Nebraska -3

Penn State (-8.5) at Maryland, O/U 51, 3:30 pm

Penn State has crashed down to earth against the spread. After starting 6-0 ATS, they’ve failed to cover in both of the last two weeks. I expected a bounce-back performance against Indiana last week but it was more sluggishness in Happy Valley. Meanwhile, Maryland hasn’t been much better. The Terrapins are 3-5 ATS and 0-1 as an underdog. They’ve now lost three in a row straight up despite being favored by two touchdowns against Illinois and Northwestern. This should be a Penn State blowout, but a spread of only 8.5 points seems like a rat line to me. Call it a hunch but I’ll take Maryland to right the ship this weekend.

The pick: Maryland +8.5

Illinois at Minnesota (-2), O/U 43, 3:30 pm

This line has shifted closer and closer to a pick ’em as the week has gone on. Illinois has been a very bad 1-7 at covering the spread but Minnesota isn’t much better at 3-5. The Golden Gophers are 128th in passing yards while the Fighting Illini can’t stop giving up sacks, sitting at 123rd nationally in sacks allowed. Both offenses could struggle outdoors in Minnesota.

The pick: Under 43

Iowa (-5) at Northwestern, O/U 30.5, 3:30 pm

College football returns to Wrigley Field for the first time in a few years with a comically low over/under. Iowa faced Minnesota two weeks ago with yet another comically low over/under with the under hitting at just 22 points — we predicted that under which felt great to hit. However, this game feels different. Northwestern is a respectable 5-3 at hitting the over as they’ve been good in the red zone and don’t turn the ball over. I don’t love this bet but I’m not going to tempt fate twice. Give me the over.

The pick: Over 30.5

Purdue at Michigan (-32), O/U 50.5, 7:30 pm

Since the last time we saw the Michigan Wolverines on the field, the off-the-field drama has intensified to a fever pitch. Jim Harbaugh and the players have repeatedly stated they are focused on football and football alone. In another year I might doubt that focus and expect a let-down game for Michigan. However, with everything still to play for and the most talent I’ve seen on a Michigan team in quite some time, I’m inclined to believe them. The Wolverines will come out rested, healthy, and angry. I don’t see this game being close.

The pick: Michigan -32

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”