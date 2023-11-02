Three Purdue Boilermakers to watch against Michigan

A lot of noise circulated outside of the walls of Schembechler Hall this week with coaching drama, some good and some bad. Luckily, we get back to football Saturday night in the Big House when the Purdue Boilermakers face the undefeated Michigan Wolverines.

It’s a rematch of the 2022 Big Ten Championship, but it will not feel like it. Purdue is just 2-6 and 1-4 in conference play this season. They have a new coach, new quarterback, and new systems on both sides of the ball that have not clicked just yet.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Wolverines as 32.5-point favorites, which shows the discrepancy expected between the two sides. If the Boilermakers are going to cover, they are going to need some defensive guys to perform at a really high level and move the ball on the ground against Michigan’s highly-praised defense.

Here are three Purdue players to watch.

RB Devin Mockobee

The emergence of Mockobee as a true freshman was a rather large reason why Purdue went to Indy last season. He had four games where he surpassed the century mark and scored nine touchdowns. With the bowl game loss to LSU, Mockobee finished just shy of 1,000 rushing yards, but had more than that in total yards with 274 receiving yards.

Now, 2023 has been a much different season because of both coaching and the transition from Aidan O’Connell to Texas transfer Hudson Card. Card has made the Purdue offense one-dimensional, and thus, Mockobee’s numbers have suffered.

Through eight games, Mockobee has just 520 rushing yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Most concerning is his eight fumbles (three lost) including three fumbles on 16 touches in the 35-20 loss to Syracuse. Obviously, not taking care of the football is going to cost any running back playing time, so senior Tyrone Tracy has seen an uptick in carries the last few games he has played.

Make no mistake, when Mockobee gets rolling, he is tough to bring down. He ran for 110 yards against Ohio State a couple weeks ago and is capable of putting up strong performances against good defenses. The Boilermakers need Mockobee to be his best self because they are not winning this game if it falls onto the shoulders of his quarterback.

S Dillon Thieneman

Purdue’s defense is among the worst in college football, allowing 380.6 yards per game and more than 30 points per game. One of the few bright spots is true freshman safety Dillon Thieneman, a former three-star recruit not highly sought after with only nine Division I offers.

But suddenly, he became a starting safety and has been making plays all season. Thienman leads the team in tackles, has 52 solo tackles (the most in the Big Ten), three interceptions (second-most in the Big Ten), and also has two forced fumbles. Both those fumbled came last week against Nebraska, where he also racked up 12 tackles and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Some may argue Theineman is already the best player on this team and has made some big plays in high-leverage moments:

DILLON THIENEMAN INTERCEPTS IT pic.twitter.com/gDC5uumaLo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

He’ll need to continue his impressive play against a Michigan offense that will be one of the best this Purdue team has seen all season. The way this game turns close is if a guy like Theineman forces a turnover or two.

LB Kydran Jenkins

Based on the team’s numbers, you wouldn’t think Purdue would earn two defensive players on its three players to watch. But Kydran Jenkins is currently the Big Ten’s leader in sacks with seven of them in eight games.

Michigan’s pass protection is going to be really important because as a senior, Jenkins is having the best season of his career. Now, the defense is on the field quite a bit because of how bad Purdue’s offense has been, but Jenkins leads the conference in sacks and his counterpart, Nic Scourton, isn’t far behind him with five of his own — third in the Big Ten.

Jenkins dominated Nebraska last week with a 92.7 edge rusher rating from Pro Football Focus, the top in college football. Plays like this are exactly why:

Kydran Jenkins is all over the field today.



His biggest play yet ⤵️



: FS1/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/eitjZ1y7dC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 28, 2023

Michigan likes to get J.J. McCarthy on the move and outside of the pocket. If the offensive line doesn’t block accordingly, Jenkins is exactly the kind of player who can lay a big hit. With the biggest games of the season coming up in the next few weeks, the Wolverines will need McCarthy upright and healthy for a shot at a championship.