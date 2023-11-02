Off the field news about the Michigan football team is hard to follow. A leak here, a leak there, and a plethora of unnamed sources. When it comes to sign-stealing allegations against Michigan analyst Connor Stalions, it’s hard to separate reality from absurdity. For that reason, someone who’d never rush to the defense of Michigan is finding it hard to believe some of the allegations.

Yes, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has a cautious approach to the news that’s out there.

“First of all I’m very skeptical of reporters reporting. My experience is they’re wrong most of the time. And that’s not a shot at the media, that’s reality,” Meyer said. “People say things that they’re reporting that’s just not true. So I’m going to give the benefit of the doubt saying, first of all it’s hard for me to believe that is true.”

A lot of the reporting we’ve seen is merely throwing junk on a wall and seeing if it sticks. The Wall Street Journal falsely reported that Jim Harbaugh had a contract offer rescinded earlier this week. Then there are outlets such as ESPN that continue to run with whatever juicy quote, they can get from rival programs who’d love to expedite the demise of the Michigan program. The NCAA forbids Michigan from commenting on things during an ongoing investigation, which in turn allows detractors to greatly influence the narrative.

Perhaps more skepticism is warranted. Folks in Columbus and national pundits like Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum should take Meyer’s approach. Right now, it seems like the media is in an arms race for clicks instead of prioritizing the truth.