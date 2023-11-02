Dates, opponents announced for Michigan’s entire 2024 football schedule

Just a month ago, the Big Ten Conference announced the opponents for every team for the 2024 season. With USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington all flocking to the conference next year, it was of the utmost importance for the Big Ten get to work crafting the exact details of the schedule.

On Thursday, the dates for all nine conference games for every member of the Big Ten — including the Michigan Wolverines — was officially announced. If you’re not into their weaker slate this season, you should be thrilled to see what the Wolverines have in store for them next year.

Below is Michigan’s entire 2024 football season schedule. For the schedules for all Big Ten teams, click here.

Saturday, Aug. 31 - vs. Fresno State

Saturday, Sept. 7 - vs. Texas

Saturday, Sept. 14 - vs. Arkansas State

Saturday, Sept. 21 - vs. USC

Saturday, Sept. 28 - vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Oct. 5 - at Washington

Saturday, Oct. 12 - BYE WEEK

Saturday, Oct. 19 - at Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs. Michigan State

Saturday, Nov. 2 - vs. Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 9 - at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 16 - BYE WEEK

Saturday, Nov. 23 - vs. Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 30 - @ Ohio State

Quick Thoughts

-Michigan’s schedule, albeit much more challenging than it has been the last couple seasons, only has four road games in 2024, and they are pretty evenly spread out. The Wolverines do not go on the road for the first time until Oct. 5 when they travel to the West Coast for the first time under the new-look Big Ten to take on Washington. After that, they have a bye week before going on the road again to play Illinois. They close out the road schedule with November games at Indiana and Ohio State.

-All in all, Michigan should have a decent path ahead of the Ohio State game in the month of November. Of course, a home game to kick off the month against Oregon will be no easy task, but games at Indiana and home against Northwestern before having to venture to Columbus should, theoretically, help the Wolverines more than hurt them.

-I don’t recall a more difficult six-game stretch to begin a season in my time covering the program. Texas, USC, at Washington, Minnesota, and even Fresno State, should be decent-to-good football programs next season and will present a tall task right out the gate. Something a lot of Michigan fans — and the national media/rival fans — want to see.

-The Wolverines avoid having to play on Friday nights in 2024. With the new Big Ten media deal, we have seen numerous conference teams suit up on Fridays. Thankfully, Michigan won’t be one of those teams next year.

What do you think of the 2024 schedule? Let us know down in the comments!