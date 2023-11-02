2024 four-star PF Khani Rooths includes Michigan in top-three list

Khani Rooths, one of the top power forwards in the 2025 class, included Michigan in his top-three.

NEWS: Khani Rooths, the No. 22 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s down to three schools:



Georgia

Florida State

Michigan



Story: https://t.co/U2lx5vQUP0 pic.twitter.com/Ja8xfb6eKP — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 2, 2023

On3’s Joe Tipton also reported Rooths is visiting Ann Arbor this weekend. He’s already made official visits to Georgia and Florida State, so a commitment from him could be coming in the near future.

A four-star forward at IMG Academy, the 6-foot-8, 200-pounder is the 28th-best player in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s also the fifth-best power forward and the fifth-best recruit from the state of Florida.

In an interview with On3’s Jamie Shaw ($) last month, Rooths mentioned Michigan’s ability to develop players as part of his reasoning for being interested in the Wolverines.

“Michigan is a great school and coach Juwan is a big reason they are in the running, especially having two wings drafted,” Rooths said.

If he committed to Michigan, Rooths would be Michigan’s highest-ranked player in the class, joining four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr., who recently had a stellar debut with Oak Hill, and three-star guard Durral Brooks.

Georgia appears to be the frontrunner to land Rooths; Chris Alvin with 247Sports gave a Crystal Ball prediction to the Bulldogs, and insider Trilly Donovan reported in mid-September Georgia was leading.

With that in mind, this weekend's visit is big for Howard and the Michigan Wolverines. We will have more in the days to come.