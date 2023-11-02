Joel Klatt’s critical of ‘mad’ Big Ten coaches rush to judgment on Michigan allegations

There have been multiple reports Big Ten coaches expressed anger and frustration on a conference call Wednesday night with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti about sign stealing allegations surrounding Michigan analyst Connor Stalions.

In short, coaches want Petitti to rush to judgment before the NCAA can finish their investigation. Michigan hasn’t even received a notice of allegations from the NCAA yet and haven’t been formally presented with evidence surrounding all the media reports that have leaked out daily.

Fox analyst Joel Klatt spoke up via Twitter about Big Ten coaches wanting Michigan to get prematurely punished. He seems to strongly disagree with that rationale.

Klatt’s comments

Lots of sources and articles about how “mad” opposing coaches are about Michigan. The level of anger has a direct relationship with the success Michigan has had over the last two+ seasons. Also, the level of anger is not grounds for an unprecedented overreach from the commish. The investigation should run its course and a notice of allegations sent to the program...Why would we have a different process for these allegations than we would for a tampering case? Very 2023 of “us” to “demand” some sort of “action” based on being REALLY UPSET...This should, and will, run its course. Somebody should ask all those opposing coaches why they haven’t been on board with helmet audio? Rushing into decisions to appease a mob is not leadership and has backfired in the recent past if you haven’t forgotten. Every infraction should be handled with the same process. To demand otherwise is a fool's errand...Doesn’t matter who or what...Gather evidence, present evidence, respond, judgment, punishment. That's how it works. Also, nothing in this post condones cheating...Wanting the process to run its course is far different than “no big deal”. This is a big deal which is the exact reason to let the process run its course.

Punishing a team because there’s a mob mentality brewing against Michigan would set a horrible precedent for Petitti, who’s in his first year as Big Ten’s commissioner. Further, this type of rushing to judgment could lead to a Michigan vs. Big Ten legal battle that simply wouldn’t be healthy for the conference. Klatt’s comments are spot on, as was his thinking that the level of anger has a direct relationship with the success Michigan has had over the last two-plus seasons.

It feels like certain programs know they can’t beat Michigan on the field anymore, so this is the best route to level the playing field. However, that feels like a loser mentality — sign stealing is something that’s deemed in the NCAA bylaws as something that gives a minimal competitive advantage. The game of football is won and lost in the trenches with strength, on the boundaries with speed, through the air with accuracy and precision. Is it possible these Big Ten coaches are overreaching on how big of an impact sign-stealing has on the outcome of a game?

Patience is a virtue, and one that Michigan’s detractors should utilize for the foreseeable future. While they may shout and complain so Michigan gets punished it doesn’t mean they will get their way. In the meantime, they can go and try to beat Michigan on the gridiron. Good luck.