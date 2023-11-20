Michigan’s undefeated record was put to the test on Saturday against the Maryland Terrapins. Things got a little closer for comfort than most would have liked in College Park, with the Wolverines relying heavily on big plays from their defense and special teams to secure the win in the second half.

Not surprisingly, Michigan’s performance comes in as its worst of the season per Pro Football Focus. The overall contest receives a 76.5 — checking in below even that of the team’s 79.3 grade from last week’s top-10 matchup with Penn State.

Let’s take a closer look at this week’s grades and snap counts from our friends at PFF:

Offense

J.J. McCarthy - 71 / 50.6

Zak Zinter - 71 / 75.3

Trevor Keegan - 71 / 72.3

Karsen Barnhart - 71 / 61.1

Drake Nugent - 71 / 70.8

Cornelius Johnson - 65 / 62.6

AJ Barner - 56 / 57.4

Myles Hinton - 53 / 72.3

Colston Loveland - 51 / 63.4

Tyler Morris - 47 / 55.1

Blake Corum - 45 / 64.5

Semaj Morgan - 27 / 75.9

Trente Jones - 27 / 60.7

Donovan Edwards - 26 / 56.7

Max Bredeson - 15 / 61.7

Roman Wilson - 4 / 89.6

Fredrick Moore - 3 / 56.3

Darrius Clemons - 2 / 59.9

Peyton O’Leary - 2 / 60.0

Kalel Mullings - 2 / 74.0

Jeffrey Persi - 1 / 60.0

Takeaway: The offensive line has bounced back well following a down week and an half against Purdue and Penn State. Of Michigan’s offensive starters, only four graded above a 70 — Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent.

Surprises: J.J. McCarthy had one his worst games on Saturday, earning the lowest mark of anyone on offense with a 50.6 overall rating. McCarthy completed just 52 percent of his passes, with two incompletions coming in the form of blatant missed opportunities for the Wolverines.

Defense

Junior Colson - 60 / 69.4

Will Johnson - 59 / 57.8

Mike Sainristil - 59 / 72.3

Makari Paige - 48 / 67.9

Rod Moore - 40 / 55.5

Josh Wallace - 40 / 54.8

Jaylen Harrell - 38 / 60.8

Mason Graham - 36 / 83.3

Michael Barrett - 36 / 66.5

Kenneth Grant - 35 / 80.7

Ernest Hausmann - 34 / 66.0

Braiden McGregor - 34 / 64.5

Kris Jenkins - 33 / 61.3

Derrick Moore - 31 / 61.7

Josaiah Stewart - 27 / 70.2

Quinten Johnson - 24 / 69.3

Rayshaun Benny - 23 / 76.0

Cam Goode - 21 / 81.0

Keon Sabb - 18 / 61.2

Ja’Den McBurrows - 12 / 72.7

Jimmy Rolder - 6 / 72.8

Takeaway: Similarly to how Michigan’s offensive trench talent stole the show, the Wolverines’ four highest-graded defensive players were all defensive tackles. Mason Graham once again led the defense this week with an 83.3 overall, while Cam Goode and Kenneth Grant weren’t far behind. Rayshaun Benny (76.0) graded above a 75.0 for the fourth time this season.

Collectively, the group accounted for three pressures, 1.5 sacks and 2 tackles for loss. The Terps would fail to amass more than 15 yards on the ground, and Michigan’s run defense grade of 90.0 is its best all season.