Michigan drops to No. 2 — behind Ohio State — in latest ESPN FPI rankings

The Michigan Wolverines fell a spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 3, and they also fell in the latest ESPN FPI despite staying undefeated on Saturday.

The Wolverines had moved up to the top spot after their win against Penn State, but fell back to No. 2 after their 31-24 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Rival Ohio State jumped the Wolverines back up to the top spot and sets up a top-two matchup in the FPI this Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Georgia came in right behind Michigan, as the Bulldogs moved up three spots to No. 3 after blowing out Tennessee, 38-10, on Saturday. Alabama stayed steady at No. 4 as it gets ready for its annual rivalry game with Auburn. Oregon rounded out the top-five as it gets ready for a huge game with Oregon State. The Ducks will clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship with a win over the Beavers.

Penn State makes it three Big Ten teams in the top-six after its win over Rutgers on Saturday. The computers also continue to love Oklahoma, as the Sooners come in at No. 7 despite two losses. Texas is at No. 8, up a spot from last week as it jumped undefeated Florida State, which fell to No. 9 after losing quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury. LSU rounds out the top-10 despite three losses.

The computers have shown no love to undefeated Washington, as the Huskies still sit down at 13, just one spot ahead of four-loss Texas A&M. The Huskies being that low is puzzling, to say the least.

The next Big Ten team ranked is Maryland at No. 36. Iowa, which just clinched the Big Ten West, is right behind at No. 37.