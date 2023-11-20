The latest episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell dive into Michigan’s recent win against Maryland, dissecting the performance of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who despite being banged up, contributed significantly to the victory alongside Michigan’s strong defense and running back Blake Corum. The boys award their players of the game and also engage in a “Michigan Mythbusters” segment to debunk myths about the current state of Michigan football.

The episode also covers the ongoing scandal involving Michigan’s alleged illegal signal-stealing, including the recent firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge and discussions around the mysterious booster Uncle T, suspected of funding the operation.

They then turn their attention to the highly anticipated upcoming game against Ohio State by discussing five burning questions.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

