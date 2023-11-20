Mike Sainristil named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two-INT performance at Maryland

Mike Sainristil has been named the Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten after a stellar performance for the Michigan Wolverines in the 31-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

The senior cornerback had the first two-interception game of his career — perhaps his best career performance. The first pick came midway through the third quarter when the Terps were at midfield and had a chance to take the lead if it was a successful drive.

Instead, Michigan’s offense capitalized on the field position and scored a touchdown to push the lead back to two scores, 29-17.

The second interception came late in the fourth quarter, once again, in a situation where the Terps could have taken a late lead. On third-and-18, Tagovailoa launched a 50-50 ball down the sideline and the senior Michigan corner was the one to come down with it:

ANOTHER PICK FOR MIKE SAINRISTIL



The offense would go three-and-out, but a Tommy Doman punt pinned Maryland inside its own one-yard line. Tagovailoa would then get called for intentional grounding in his own end zone for the game-sealing safety.

Sainrisitl has been a leader for this defense all season, and his two interceptions on Saturday make him tied for second in college football with five picks this season; only Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts has more with seven. Sainristil now shares the lead for the most interceptions in the Big Ten with Maryland’s Tarheeb Still and Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hamilton.

This is the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award in Sainristil’s career and is the second Wolverine to earn the honor this season. Defensive end Josaiah Stewart earned the honor for his performance against Nebraska.

Michigan’s secondary has been one of the best in college football this year, and it will need to have a great performance on Saturday going up against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Sainristil had the biggest play of the game in last year’s battle, and the Wolverines will likely need him to play his best ball to keep the Buckeyes’ passing attack at bay.