Jim Harbaugh on Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘You got to slow him down’

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best receiver in the nation and is destined to become a top-five overall 2024 NFL Draft pick.

Harrison Jr., who has 62 receptions for 1,093 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, will represent the toughest challenge Michigan’s secondary has faced all season.

Even in defeat, Harrison Jr. got his licks in during Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to Michigan last season, hauling in seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully aware of what it’ll take to find success against a player like Harrison Jr.

“He’s a great player, gotta be covered, you gotta slow him down is probably the better word. Do our best to do that and everything works together,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

Harbaugh went on to talk about how the operation on defense has to work in unison to give Michigan the best chance to slow Harrison Jr. down.

“Pass rush — the faster, the more pressure they can put on the quarterback, the better the coverage is going to be. The same with the coverage. The better the coverage is going to be then that allows the pass rush to get home,” Harbaugh said. “Like any game, anytime you play a team, team defense is going to be critical and it all works together.”

Harbaugh was teammates with Harrison Jr.’s father Marvin Harrison on the Indianapolis Colts in 1996 and ‘97. Harrison would go on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He reminds me a lot of his dad,” Harbaugh said.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has a 12-0 career record as a starter and has thrown for 2,899 yards this season with 22 passing touchdowns and four interceptions. However, this will be the best defense McCord and OSU have gone up against. Michigan ranks No. 1 in scoring defense and total defense and rank No. 2 in passing yards allowed. It’ll be strength against strength when Michigan faces Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.