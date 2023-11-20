Recapping Sherrone Moore’s appearance on ‘Inside Michigan Football’

For the second consecutive year, Michigan is heading into “The Game” against Ohio State 11-0. The only difference between this year and last year is Sherrone Moore will be standing in as the interim head coach in the midst of Jim Harbaugh’s suspension.
Moore also stood in for Harbaugh on this week’s edition of the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. Here’s a brief recap of what Moore had to say ahead of this week’s big matchup:
- At this point, Moore has had plenty of reps as the acting head coach, as he is now heading into his fourth game this season with that title. When asked about what lessons he’s learned, Moore said he must, “Continue to stay patient and don’t get too far ahead of yourself — rely on the guys around you.”
- While Moore has been serving as the interim head coach, it’s been a rough couple weeks for his offensive line. When asked about what the unit needs to improve on ahead of this week’s game against Ohio State, Moore said there needs to be, “Consistency in the run game.” When asked about what needs to happen against Ohio State’s dominant defensive front (specifically the edge rushers), Moore mentioned it’ll be important for them to face different sets, different angles, and even different people to keep them guessing.
- Speaking of the offensive line, the group has been a bit banged up, as left tackle LaDarius Henderson didn’t travel with the team for the Maryland game and his replacement, Myles Hinton, went down with an injury mid-game. Moore mentioned Henderson should be back this week and that Hinton was also doing well. Of Hinton, Moore mentioned they, “Dodged a bullet.”
- While looking ahead to the game against Ohio State, Moore was asked about what his responsibilities will be in developing the game plan. As the regular offensive coordinator, Moore mentioned he will, “Mostly focus on (Ohio State’s) defense,” but since he will also be acting as the head coach he will look at the whole team. In terms of keys for the game, Moore mentioned, “Ball control is gonna be a huge piece for us in this game,” in order to keep Ohio State’s offense, and especially their receivers, off the field.
- By being with the program for several years now, Moore is no stranger to “The Game” and its position as one of the biggest games on the college football schedule each year. When asked about what he appreciates most about the rivalry, Moore said it’s, “The history, the pride both groups take in themselves … I think there is respect with both groups of how good the other team is.” He also pointed out that, once again, this week’s game should draw plenty of attention, saying, “On November 25th at noon, we know what America is gonna be watching.”
